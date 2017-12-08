Tim Duncan, SAFB challenge community to fight hunger

Retired San Antonio Spur Tim Duncan has joined forces with the San Antonio Food Bank (SAFB) to fight hunger this holiday season by helping raise $500,000.

The Tim Duncan “2:1” Holiday Challenge is a pledge that for every dollar donated to the SAFB, Duncan will put two dollars in until funds are met. For example, a $50 gift will actually be $150 for food during the holiday season.

As a special thank you, if an individual donate $21 or more, they will receive a holiday gift card signed by Duncan himself. The first ten donors of $2,100 or more will receive a 2014 NBA Spurs Championship hat signed by Duncan.

“I was introduced to the SAFB years back when [Coach] Pop brought the team out and had a chance to work with [SAFB] for a little bit and understand what they do,” explained Duncan during the announcement. “The other side understands how much we need to help people. So we are here for the holiday season, hoping there would be a challenge to raise money and to help San Antonio for the holidays.”

Hunger is a year-round concern that affects 41 million people that struggle with hunger in the United States, including 13 million children, according to Feeding America. In 2015, Texas had an overall food-insecurity rate of 17.6 percent, ranking it as the second highest state with a food insecure population, according to Map The Meal Study.

The SAFB distributes 74,000,000 meals and serves 58,000 individuals in 16 counties to help those in need. In addition to food distribution, the SAFB provides numerous programs that not only solve the immediate problems of hunger, but also help individuals and families gain long-term food security.

“For the many families that we serve, the holidays bring hardship and stress, so it is our mission at the SAFB to fight hunger,” said Cooper. “To give hope to families by providing that basic ingredient for food, and providing them with healthy fruit and vegetables, and the ingredients that they need to prepare healthy meals, puts many in the spirit of sharing and caring.”

The SAFB also has a history of helping Duncan this year during Hurricane Irma. The organization, along with H-E-B, helped Duncan deliver nearly 400,000 pounds of food in the Virgin Islands in October.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich could not be more proud of his former team member giving back during the holiday season recalling giving Duncan and his players’ humble lessons off the court.

“We’ve always been fortunate to have a lot of players understand the responsibilities on and off the court,” said Popovich. “I try to do a variety of things to expand the horizons of the players so they know what is going on in the world. When the team comes to a place like this, it is eye opening for everyone. The amount of work that is done and the amount of food that is delivered and giving makes us more whole as a person, and we try to get across as a team.”

For more information about The Tim Duncan 2:1 Holiday Challenge, visit www.safoodbank.org/tim-duncan-21-holiday-challenge.