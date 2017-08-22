Thrift store aids seniors, looking for new home

A charity thrift shop earning funds to assist seniors may be on its last days. After 14 years of selling wares at an antiquated school wing in St. John’s United Methodist Church, the Jefferson Outreach Thrift Store no longer has a place to call home beginning Aug. 31.

According to Wayne Thomas, Assistant Manager at Jefferson Thrift, because of changes in administration, St. John’s intends to restore the school to begin a new catechism class. That gives Jefferson Thrift until Aug. 31 to close-up shop.

St. Johns parish office confirmed the building would be restored and used for children’s educational purposes, including Sunday school.

“We are a faith-based program, and we feel that whatever happens, God has a reason,” Doris Griffin, Executive Director for Jefferson Outreach said. “I put faith in His hands, and know that whatever happens, happens.”

The 86-year-old Griffin explained how much the news hurt her. She has worked with Jefferson Outreach for 12 years of its 14-year existence, and tirelessly helps seniors. She is extraordinarily passionate about the cause, but admits she’s getting old. She is planning to retire on Oct. 31.

“Had I known this was going to happen, I never would have announced my retirement,” Griffin said. “It’s hard hearing news like this. You start to feel many things. I still have hope that everything happens for a reason.”

Jefferson Thrift is an extension of Jefferson Outreach for Older People; a nonprofit dedicated to keeping seniors independent and out of nursing homes. All funds earned at the thrift shop allow Jefferson Outreach to provide services that include mobile meals, grocery delivery, a massage parlor, transportation, home repair, lawn service, telephone reassurance and a monthly lunch brunch held at St. John’s.

Jefferson Outreach for Older People was founded as a cooperative between churches in the Woodlawn and Jefferson High School area, including St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Manor Baptist, ELC Lutheran Church, Woodlawn Christian Church, and St. Johns. It is the oldest faith-based senior services program and founder of four other senior programs across the city.

Current thrift store employees and volunteers count down the days, remaining hopeful that something better is in store but the future of the thrift shop is unclear. For now, Griffin and Thomas hope that a generous church will take them in and help continue their legacy of assisting seniors.

In an attempt to clear out quicker, everything within Jefferson Thrift’s walls is marked at 50 percent off. Thomas said all items in the store are donations from gracious seniors they’ve assisted in the past. Wares include kitschy kitchenware, furniture, vintage clothing, books, shoes, children’s items, home decor and much more.

One of the volunteers expressed her disappointment at the closing, explaining she’s been volunteering at Jefferson Thrift for a little over two years.

“I love coming here to volunteer,” she said, as she hung a shirt on a rack. “It’s a little sad. I really don’t know what I’m going to do if we don’t find another place.”

Despite the changes, Jefferson Outreach maintains a positive relationship with the church, and will continue to host their monthly brunches in the parish.

“I will not say anything bad about the church. We were there for a long time, and there are good people there,” Griffin said. “We will leave with good thoughts and both hope for the best for both parties.”