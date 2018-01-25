Texas Voters’ Bill of Rights encourages poll participation

The League of Women Voters of the San Antonio Area recently signed a Texas Voters’ Bill of Rights for the citizens of Bexar County.

The league jointly signed the bill with along with San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Cullen. This document, in English and Spanish, was prepared by the San Antonio League and designed to ensure that voters clearly understand their voting rights in simple language.

“Voting is the most fundamental way in which all citizens participate directly in our democracy,” said Madhu Sridhar, San Antonio League president. “But many citizens are unsure of their rights at the polls, and so we wanted to do something that would empower them to participate.”

The fifteen rights are listed in the Voter’s Bill of Rights include some of the most basic ones including:

The right to vote in privacy, an important voting concept that keeps our democracy free;

The right to cast a provisional ballot if you are not on the voters list ensuring that every voter is valued in democracy

The right to receive up to two replacement ballots if you make a mistake and spoil your ballot before you cast it, guaranteeing each voter can cast a ballot that will count and reflect the voter’s choice.

Unfortunately, voter turnout has not been strong suit in San Antonio considering the last election between former Mayor Ivy Taylor and Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

There are 754,462 registered voters in San Antonio. During the first round of the Mayoral election, Mayor Taylor came in first with 42.01 percent (41,788 votes), while Councilman Nirenberg (D8) came in at 37.08 percent (36,887 votes) and Chair of the Bexar County Democratic Party Manuel Medina came in third with 15.13 percent (15,049 votes).

During the second round, 99,239 people voted out of a city of 1.4 million people during last year’s run-off election, according to the Bexar County official results. That is 13 percent of registered voters that exercised their right from early voting (May 30 – June 6) until election night on June 10.

“I think it is important, with especially confusing legislation and politicization of the election process of the state that we at the local level enumerate our citizens right to vote and what they might encounter that dissuades them from participating,” said Mayor Nirenberg. “There is no other option for the health of our local communities as well as the nation than to inspire more people to action, to inform and to ultimately vote.”

The San Antonio League will distribute and promote the Voters’ Bill of Rights throughout the area, including printing it in their nonpartisan Voters Guide, online on the League’s website and Vote411.com, and through social media.

“The strength of democracy is measured, in large part, by the full and valued participation of its citizens. Especially during this age of hyper-partisan politics, we want to continue to focus on the central player in democracy, which is the voter,” concluded Srihar.