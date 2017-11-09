Sutherland Springs locals unaccustomed to media response, appreciate well-wishers



















On Nov. 5, A tranquil, small-town church mass became a massacre as a gunman opened fire into the congregation of First Baptist Church. Twenty-six are dead, and 20 are injured, some critically.

Victims ranged from 18 months to 77 years old, according to law officials. The shooting occurred less than 40 miles away from San Antonio, and considered the worst shooting in modern Texas history.

The massacre left residents reeling. Nor were they prepared for the enormous media response that followed. They are small-town, tight-knit folk, living in tiny houses and trailers. Sutherland Springs has a population of less than 1000.

At the crime scene, news channels from across the nation park on both sides of Highway 87. Large media vans make encampments at corner businesses; a post office and Valero. Dozens of pizzas boxes, water bottles, cameras, cords and painters tape lay discarded in the dry freeway grass. Yellow police tape prevents anyone from getting too near.

Most of the people of Sutherland Springs do not want to talk about the tragedy that occurred, they give reporters tight lipped smiles, avert their eyes downcast and continue on their way.

Despite some grumblings from some citizens, many appreciate the enormous response from the nation, and the gathering of well-wishers from across the state.

“They are all good people,” local Andy Wyatt said. “You have to understand that [locals] are afraid of what happened. It’s a lot to take in. The way I see it, the more media here, is more coverage, which means more support from the whole nation, for this little community. I see it as a plus. So much has been donated from the community, it goes on and on. We’ve had an incredible amount of support.”

Wyatt has lived in Sutherland Springs for 30 years. He’s familiar with First Baptist. While not a member of the church, he and his wife volunteer for its vacation bible school, and builds the sets the congregation needs. He’s been helping distribute donated food, and drinks to locals, and even thirsty reporters from the tiny civic center located behind First Baptist Church.

The local explained that First Baptist Church was a place in town that everyone was welcomed.

“It didn’t matter how much money you made, what color you were. That’s what we knew it for,” Wyatt said, gazing sadly at the back of the church.

Near the civic center, a large, grizzled tree stands. It bears a trunk so large, three grown men could link arms, and be unable to go around it. Wyatt motions to come near the tree, and stares up at it with a sad, but hopeful look.

“I was standing here this morning, and I want you to look at this tree,” Wyatt motioned to the branches. “See all the leaves, and smaller branches, you follow that down, and you see smaller pieces. You see damage, and you see scars, but it come back to this main piece and that is like this town. It’s all going to come back together: The final foundation.”

For a split second, a doleful look glazes over Wyatt’s eyes. Suddenly, a flash of determination, a sanguine smile crosses his face.

“That’s what it’s about. We are pulling together. We aren’t looking for perfect pieces. We were already tight knit, but this is only going to make us stronger.”