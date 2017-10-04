Students face the DACA effect

When President Donald Trump announced the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) initiative on Sept. 5, many young DACA recipients across the country feared for their future.

DACA was introduced by former President Barack Obama in 2012, giving DREAMers the opportunity to remain in the United States and work legally; it does not provide citizenship or the right to federal or state financial aid for college.

There is an estimated 750,000 students protected under the initiative. The Pew Research Center stated that there are more than 120,000 DACA recipients in Texas, making it the second largest state with DACA residents.

“As Mayor of San Antonio, a city rooted in compassion, my job is to advocate for the rights of all,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg in a released statement. “We are a city, a state, and a nation of immigrants. To rescind DACA goes against our principles as a nation and casts fear into our community and undermines the commitment we made to protect children.”

The mental health of millions of children of undocumented parents is currently in a fragile state. According to the American Psychological Association, there are as many as nine million children in America whose parents are undocumented immigrants; of those, roughly half are themselves U.S. citizens.

Children in these mixed-status families are at increased risk of psychological anguish and trauma. In addition to the normal challenges of being a child or teenager, children of undocumented immigrant parents face the added stress: that goes along with an uncertain immigration status, concerns about families being broken apart, and the threat of detention or deportation for themselves or their parents.

“There’s plenty of research that has come out, especially through UT Health that already shows that the Latino youth have a predisposition. Twenty-two percent of Latino youth are already depressed. It is a higher rate than any other minority, besides Native Americans,” said Dr. Soad Michelsen, MD, psychiatrist at Clarity Child Guidance Center.

For those children who migrate to the U.S., they often arrive with trauma and symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). A study by the NIH found that 29 percent of foreign-born adolescents and 34 percent of foreign-born parents experienced trauma during the migration process; and, with nine percent of adolescents and 21 percent of their parents at risk for PTSD.

A variety of factors increase their risk of developing PTSD: the migration process itself, especially illegal entry into the country; poverty, both before and after migration; and exposure to drug violence and gangs.

Because of immigration status, language barriers and lack of access to health care, this issue is often unreported and under-treated. When left untreated, these conditions can impact children’s ability to adjust to life in their new communities and succeed in school and life.

This is an opportunity for parents to become educated about their children by asking them questions about school and their personal life. Parents can also ask how they can help their child directly.

“Be aware if something changes in the person’s behavior when things are not going in the right direction. It can sometimes lead to impatience,” continued Dr. Michelsen. “Treatments take a while, and a lot of patience is involved, but the main thing is education.”

In order to maintain balance from the uncertainty of DACA, there are coping mechanisms that can help families cope including:

Self-care:

Our bodies and minds are connected, and making sure that you are taking care of your body is important. Get a good amount of sleep with an average of seven to eight hours, physical activity on a regular basis and a balanced diet of fruits and vegetables without excess amounts of caffeine and sugar.

Challenge negative thinking:

When negative thoughts become overwhelming, it’s important to remember that this is a symptom of depression and anxiety. The irrational, pessimistic attitudes, known as cognitive distortions, are mind games.

You cannot break out of this pessimistic mind frame by constantly reminding yourself to “just think positive.” Rather, the trick is to identify the type of negative thoughts that are fueling your depression, and replace them with rational thinking.

As you cross-examine your negative thoughts and questions, you may be surprised at how quickly they crumble. In the process, you will develop a more balanced perspective and help to relieve your depression.

Reach out and stay connected:

Getting support plays an essential role in overcoming depression and/or anxiety. When out of hope, the tendency is to withdraw and isolate so that connecting to even close family members and friends can be tough.

Staying connected to other people and taking part in social activities will make a world of difference in your mood and outlook. Reaching out is not a sign of weakness and it will not mean you are a burden to others. If you do not feel that you have anyone to turn to, it is never too late to build new friendships and improve your support network.