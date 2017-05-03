SB4 sparks immigration outcry

Hundreds recently gathered at the Texas State Capitol to commemorate International Worker’s Day by protesting against Senate Bill Four (SB4), which is currently advancing in the Texas Legislature.

The bill officially passed in the Texas House by a 94-53 vote along party lines on Thursday. Senate Bill 4, as amended by the Texas House, would allow local law enforcement officers to ask people about their immigration status during questioning. The bill also ends the designation of sanctuary cities in Travis and Dallas Counties.

Since Trump’s inauguration, many minorities have responded by declining to call the police for emergencies including domestic violence or drug offenses for fear of deportation. Chief of the Austin Police Department Brian Manley has stated that the prevalence of these instances make communities less safe.

“I am against Senate Bill 4 because it is my firm belief that law enforcement that serve the communities around Central Texas have no business being frontline immigration enforcement,” stated Manley. “It breaks down the trust that we have worked so hard to build within our minority communities, regardless of their status. If we allow this crossover to happen, we will have a population that will be less safe.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said last week that banning sanctuary cities in this state is considered an “emergency” on his agenda. Although classified as an emergency bill, it is not only costing people peace of mind, but also increasingly high tax dollars.

In 2016, the cost to apprehend an individual was $4,800 and $180 a day to detain an individual, stated the Department of Homeland Security under Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Heading to a detention center is the most costly portion of the deal with an average of $10,854 spent, and the usual length of detention is 30 days.

President Trump’s hard line against undocumented immigrants has precipitated a federal budget with exponentially more dollars for border security. He has demanded $1.15 billion earmarked for ICE operations leading to the deportation of around 200 million illegal immigrants. The cost to build a proposed border wall between the United States and Mexico is $21 billion, which was a sticking point in federal budget negotiations to avoid a government shutdown.

With many Texas cities facing a shortage of police officers including San Antonio’s 240 police officer vacancies, many municipalities, not including the Alamo City, are also facing a financial deficit.

“We are already focused on filling those vacancies and we have several cadet classes planned for this year, and we’ve already graduated some classes,” said San Antonio Mayor Ivy Taylor in a recent debate. “In addition to that, we are looking to incentivize people applying to the police force by being more creative to the approach.”

Many police officers have agreed cooperation with ICE will lead to higher budgets and heavier workloads. In order to be classified as an immigration enforcement officer, they will need extensive training in federal immigration law, which will require more hours in their work day.

Under the federal preemption principle, state and local authorities do not have the power to enforce federal law when an enforcement procedure has already been set. Federal preemption impedes states from enacting their own laws related to federal matters in order for jurisdictions to not have conflicting laws. Once that happens, the federal law will displace the state law, which will be classified as invalid.

With the bill now heading to the Texas Senate, the emphasis on community policing is at risk of being diluted to accommodate federal immigration reform. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez assured the bill would only make local policing much more tenuous.

“The lines of authority will get confused,” stated Sheriff Gonzalez. “People are not coming forward, and not all Latinos are criminals; sometimes they are victims. At the end of the day, we are here to catch criminals; we do not care where they are from.”