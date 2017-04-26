San Antonio prepares to visit polls

After months of going at and speaking around one another, San Antonians will finally head to the polls to determine the next mayor and the fate of the OneSA bond.

During their final debate, contentious exchanges between incumbent Mayor Ivy Taylor, former Chair of the Bexar County Democratic Party Manuel Medina and District 8 Councilman Ron Nirenberg marked increasingly different views of San Antonio’s future.

At the final debate held at the Texas Public Radio Studio, Mayor Taylor lauded such negotiations such as the San Antonio Police Officer Association (SAPOA) Contract.

In January, the city homicide rate was at a 21 year high at the same time the police department had 240 officers’ vacancies with a 15 percent dropout rate in cadet classes. That was more than SAPOA could recall in the past two decades. Although Mayor Taylor characterized the contract as a win for the city, Councilman Nirenberg and former Chair Medina decried the contract as “incomplete and yet another indicator that San Antonio is understaffed by first responders.”

“We are already focused on filling those vacancies. We have several of those classes planned for this year, and we have already graduated a few classes,” said Mayor Taylor. “We are looking on how to incentivize people applying to be on the police force. There are a number of reasons for those vacancies, including retirement, and policing is not the most popular career path.”

Yet Councilman Nirenberg cited lack of police presence and slumping numbers of cadet graduation rates as part of the reason behind the spike in violent crime. Medina continued the sentiment citing that the mayor canceled three cadet classes and along with claiming financial mismanagement by the mayor.

“This is an unbalanced project. Not only is it important that we fill those vacancies, but we also have to begin to add uniform positions to the public safety department,” said Councilman Nirenberg. “We are going to have to make some tough policy decision on where to cut back again. We are spending more than the Policy Council directed to the mayor in getting us a balanced contract.”

The population influx and its effect on transportation infrastructure led to exchanges involving a citywide Light Rail System. Although Mayor Taylor was against the light rail project back when it was first proposed, she expounded there was much work needed to be done before the city could move forward. She offered different alternatives including a rail from San Antonio to Austin, and an expansion of Amtrak and a corridor study on I-35.

However, Medina offered doubling down on VIA by adding additional funds for more routes, road expansion and double-decker buses. Councilman Nirenberg yet offered alternative plans to modernize the city’s transportation by going to the voters and adding a light rail if community support was behind it.

“We are adding 150 vehicles to the road every day, and we can barely keep up with the capacity because it amounts to gridlock,” expounded Councilman Nirenberg. “Our economy will come to a grinding halt if we continue to do the same things. We have to go to the voters with the desire they haven’t expressed to us in SA Tomorrow.”

The $850 million OneSA Bond, which also is in the hands of the voters, consists of 70 percent of the bond dollars going to the streets and drainage, infrastructure development, and parks and libraries.

Medina continued to hammer Mayor Taylor for cronyism for construction projects for the city and the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA).

“I believe this bond includes $650 million in basic needs, but it also includes $200 million in what I believed were given away to the mayor’s friends,” claimed Medina. “Do we really need to fund $50 million to fund Broadway or $10 million to UTSA for a gym? They have a paid lobbyist. That’s $200 million in [special interest projects].”

Councilman Nirenberg refuted Medina’s claims and said that Hardberger Park needed a facelift and the $850 million bond is necessary to keep up with basics of the city and for the future. Mayor Taylor also debunked Medina’s claims and wants the bond to improve San Antonio’s parks and recreation spaces.

One final topic addressed during the final debate was the discussion of the Vista Ridge Water Pipeline, which will transport water 142 miles from Burleson to San Antonio. Medina once again fired back against the mayor saying that such construction contracts were designated for those who supported the mayor’s candidacy. However, Medina stopped short of providing an alternative plan for the Vista Ridge Pipeline.

Mayor Taylor has not made any decisions on Vista Ridge, however, would like to examine the benefits of the project through research and the opinion of the community before making the big decision. Councilman Nirenberg supports the project.

“It is fiscally responsible, emphasizes conservation and it is regionally responsible. We were addressing issues at the level of Burleson County head and it was transparent,” concluded Councilman Nirenberg. “Since that time, all of those criteria have been ignored. We have to make sure that we have water for the future; and in this project, under the Mayor’s leadership, we don’t have it.”

Ultimately, the importance of who will be the next mayor and the approval for the $850 million OneSA Bond remains in the hands of voters. The municipal election is May 6. Early voting began Monday and continues through May 2. For more information, visit www.bexar.org.