San Antonio Detective Receives Merit Award

On Oct. 25th at 7:30 a.m San Antonio Police Officer Ron Davis received a Merit Award for exposing a local corrupt roofing company at the Prue Rd. Substation.

After a devastating hailstorm in April 2016, the local roofing company took advantage of several of San Antonio’s elderly citizens to make a quick buck of off their hardships. Although the two were prosecuted and indicted for their crimes, victims of the pair are still coming forward with allegations of theft.

Detective Davis interviewed over 50 victims and interrogated more than a dozen Durizon Roofing and Construction employees. He worked tirelessly to present an expansive case that would place the owners behind bars.

In November 2016, the owners of Durizon Roofing and Construction, Mark Rodriguez and Richard Stevens were arrested and eventually charged for several acts of elderly fraud.

“Detective Ron Davis volunteered to take lead in the investigation, nearly 100 complainants were discovered, Detective Davis interviewed and collected evidence from more than 50 victims, most who were elderly.” Sgt. Daniel Anders, San Antonio Police Officer said.

On Dec. 14, 2016 Rodriguez and Richards were formally indicted by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office. The charges included theft up to $300,000 and 13 counts of exploitation of the elderly.

“Detective Davis demonstrated his dedication to improving the quality of life by creating a safe environment in partnership with the people we serve.” Police Sargeant Daniel Anders, said.

Inside the police station fellow detectives and police officers waited eagerly for Davis —who was not informed — he would receive a Merit Award for bringing Rodriguez and Richards to justice.

“One good thing I like about our unit is everybody has their strengths and we work together as a team.” Detective Ron Davis.

Detective Davis not only received a Merit Award for his valor in cracking the roof capers case but also an honorary award by his Captain, Tracy Powers: the Top Cop Mug of the Prue Substation.

“I couldn’t ask for a better crew than the one I have at Prue Road.” Police Captain Tracy Powers said.