SAFD receives state recognition for excellence

The San Antonio Fire Department’s (SAFD) EMS department celebrated institutional excellence with two awards on Tuesday underscoring the importance of keeping the community safe.

SAFD garnered the 2017 American Heart Association Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Level Recognition Award and the State of Texas Health and Human Services “Commissioners Award of Excellence” for remaining focused and committed to providing the best care for the citizens and visitors of San Antonio.

Due to the tragedy at the Ingram Square Fire, SAFD had not yet been able to properly recognize the two prestigious achievements of the EMS division.

“Through these tragedies, our department continues to march on and continue to take care of people every single day that are having the worst day of their lives,” said SAFD Chief Charles Hood. “82 to 84 percent of what we do everyday is emergency or medical responses and we have enhanced our productivity. These two awards recognize that.”

This is the third consecutive year that San Antonio Fire Department has earned the highest level of American Heart Association EMS STEMI Management Recognition. SAFD achieved 75 percent or higher devotion for 24 months on all Mission: Lifeline EMS quality measures to improve the quality of care for heart attack patients.

“We are using a system based care to provide optimal care for patients who have heart attacks, through the use of our electronic monitors and the work of our hospitals,” said Dave Miramontes, SAFD Medical Director. “This includes coordination with the South Texas Regional Advisory Council with whom we are able to show that we are performing above other agencies in the U.S. and it is the recognition of good work.”

SAFD’s Mobile Integrated Healthcare (MIH) was also the recent recipient of the State of Texas Health and Human Services “Commissioners Award of Excellence,” as well as the first outside agency to receive the award. The MIH represents one of the most progressive evolutions in the delivery of community based care by sending EMS providers within their current scope of practice in an expanded role through the use of non-emergent resources in the pre-hospital setting.

Deputy Chief Yvette Granato expounded that the MIH bring patients with resources to stay healthy as well as spend less time at the hospital. For example, “safety net patients” have limited resources and the MIH navigates them to the myriad of available healthcare and social care programs.

That program has been extremely effective and they have reached out to community partners like Project Mend, Adult Protective Services, Child Protective Services, Catholic Charities and other stakeholders. So far, MIH is reducing a high volume 911 call by an average of 60 percent with SAFD participants.

“We say that they reach, teach, assess, refer and monitor to get these patients in a better state,” Granato concluded. “The work that [MIH] does is what I like to call God’s work. They take it upon themselves to go out and get things accomplished on their own and out of their own pockets to help the citizens that they work with. This is a priceless effort.”