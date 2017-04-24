SAFD receives coveted Class 1 Rating

The San Antonio Fire Department (SAFD) was awarded a Class 1 Public Protection Classification (PPC) rating by the Insurance Services Office (ISO), placing SAFD among the top fire departments in the U.S.

The Class 1 rating is the highest score a fire protection community can receive, and less than one percent of the nation’s departments receive this rating. The official rating was presented by members of the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office at a recent City Council meeting.

Each of San Antonio’s fire apparatus will be updated with a logo depicting the new classification. For San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood, this was a distinguished honor from a City Council that promotes the important of public safety.

“Being recognized with a top ISO rating is something that all citizens of San Antonio should be excited about, as it is proof SAFD is among the nation’s best,” Hood said. “This Class 1 rating is a testament to the sacrifices and hard work of the sworn and civilian men and women behind SAFD.”

For the past decade, the fire department’s operating budget increased by $119 million. The City added 221 uniformed positions, five EMS units, an Emergency Operations Center and high rise, boarding home and hazardous materials inspectors.

More than $60 million has been allocated for three new fire stations and the replacement of nine stations. Despite the city’s rapid growth and an increase in calls for emergency service, the department’s average response times have remained at 7 minutes and 50 seconds.

Individual insurance companies can set premiums based on the Class 1 rating, and residents are encouraged to check with their insurance company to determine whether they will be impacted by this new classification. For more information, visit www.sanantonio.gov/safd