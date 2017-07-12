SA110 formulates fourth annual Memorial Climb

San Antonio 110 (SA 110) will hold their fourth annual 9/11 Memorial Climb on the sixteenth anniversary of September 11th, where first responders will come together at the Tower Of The Americas to pay tribute to their fallen brethren.

Registration has officially opened for sponsorship for this year’s climb. The organization is actively seeking gold, silver and bronze level sponsors. SA 110 anticipates more than 50 different agencies represented as participants this year and approximately 700 first responders.

There is all levels of sponsorship available, but limited quantities for Gold and Silver. Participant registration and sponsorship information can be found at www.SanAntonio110.com.

“We wanted all people to be involved who support our mission without breaking into the pocket too much. Strong ethics and values get [sponsors] noticed for their advertising and involvement,” said Dawn Solinski, founder and director of SA 110 9/11 Memorial Climb. “We limit the amount and availability for advertising for our event. This event is 100 percent volunteer and supported by the donations of its participants and sponsors to the community.”

SA 110 is one of the largest 9/11 Memorial climbs in the country. During the event, all 343 fallen firefighters will have a tag, with their name and photo on it, carried by a climber; and they will climb the Tower stairs twice to reach and exceed the height of the World Trade Center Towers.

The climb will also pay tribute to additional fallen first responders who perished that day. Law enforcement officers will carry 70 tags for their fallen, including 9 EMS.

“These climbs exist all around the country and I just felt that there we needed to have one here locally for us to honor our brotherhood in South Texas,” Solinski said. “This event turned into something way bigger than imagine and every year, it’s interesting to look at that sea of different colors and all of the different agencies paying respect to those who have fallen.”

Additional remaining proceeds from this year’s event go to the Association of Memorial Stair Climbs based in Overland Park, Kansas. In 2013, several climb directors created the Association of Memorial Stair Climbs.

Since then, the organization has facilitated collaborative efforts to create honorable memorial stair climb events through a commonly declared purpose, comprehensive support; and the identification, development and implementation of best practices and guidelines.

The first “9/11 Memorial Stair Climb” started at Parwan Province, Afghanistan on September 11th, 2003 when Albuquerque Fire Department Lieutenant Charles Cogburn ascended a two story building 55 times wearing body armor, a helmet and an M-4. Lt Cogburn returned home and the following year, the climb was officially held in the U.S. for the first time in Albuquerque.

It has grown to several more cities including Denver, Nashville and Redwood City. For the past years, The Alamo City has noticed a growth in the local climb and would like to imagine that this will reach a wider audience in the near future.

“We have it on our agenda to ensure that there is something new added every single year,” said Solinski. “The event itself evolves as the brotherhood evolves along with it. It has exceeded our expectations to begin with and it’s hard for me to imagine where it might grow and what it may become in the future.”