S.A. Ronald McDonald House adds $25,000 playground

Hundreds of volunteers from SA Auto Dealers and Kingdom for Kids recently built a new $25,000 playground at the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) at 49803 Sid Katz.

While building the new playground, volunteer members also installed new landscaping to the home’s backyard; and spent hours adding mulch and sprucing up the existing playground for older children.

Since they first opened their doors on May 1985, The Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Antonio (RMHCSA) was on a mission to provide temporary living accommodations for critically ill children and their families while receiving medical treatment. On May 4, 1998, RMHCSA became the sixth city in the United States to open the doors to a second 20 family home. In 2002, the third house was the first in the world to be located within a hospital.

“It’s really exciting that Rick recognizes the significance of the Ronald McDonald House Charities plays in the San Antonio community,” expounded Pat Bivin, executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Antonio. “We are excited that they chose us because we serve 1500 families a year and children come from all over the world with critical illnesses and injuries. This is a great ‘playscape’ that children will enjoy for years.”

In 2016, RMHC provided 2.4 million overnight stays around the world, and has saved families over $830 million in lodging and meals. By 2020, the company hopes to grow to 400 Ronald McDonald Houses, 300 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms, 72 Ronald McDonald Care Mobiles, 70 Countries and regions and 700,000 overnight stays. As of 2016, the organization received help from over 432,000 volunteers.

Rick Cavender, president of SA Auto Dealers, wrote a song for the Kingdom for Kids initiative, “Every Child Deserves a Place to Play.” SA Auto Dealers, Inc. (SADA) is comprised of 78 franchised new car and truck dealers from San Antonio and the surrounding area. They are committed to educating and advocating for those in the automotive industry as well as those who are served by it.

The organization has donated up to $70,000 in scholarships. This year, SADA and the trauma team at University Hospital, helped families enroll in programs at The Neighborhood Place. Their purpose was to provide families with the education of the keeping children safe while they ride in vehicles. The SA Auto Dealers Association (SAADA) provided over 100 free booster seats to these families.

“[Ronald McDonald] does so many great things for families and children,” said Cavender. “It is a great place to be and to stay with people around them that comfort them and love them.”

Also to lend a hand was Kingdom for Kids, in partnership with the Rotary Club of San Antonio and City Year San Antonio. They have completed 16 playgrounds in area schools and libraries since 1996 in San Antonio.

Members also dedicate 1700 hours of service in the city through San Antonio Independent School District (SAISD) each year. Amanda Kelly, City Year Chief of Staff, expounded on the importance to look out for all children around the city, including RMHC.

“We like to take it back to City Year’s original days where we were a project based organization,” said Kelly. “We are civically engaged in physical service and to have a quick turnaround is really exciting, but our work is long term. We are investing a full year of service in the school, changing the lives of 6000 students this year, making it all fulfilling.”