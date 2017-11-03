S.A. named ‘City of Gastronomy’

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) officially designated San Antonio as, a Creative City of Gastronomy, making the Alamo City part of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN).

With seven nominated cities vying for the title, San Antonio won the designation on Tuesday. UNESCO chooses one city every two years.

The UCCN covers seven thematic areas: Craft and Folk Arts, Design, Film, Gastronomy, Literature, Media Arts and Music. The Creative Cities Network promotes international cooperation and encourages the sharing of experiences and resources to promote local development through culture and creativity. There were 64 cities from 44 countries that were designated as UNESCO Creative Cities by Director-General, Irina Bokova.

The designation was a collaborative community effort that included the City of San Antonio (COSA), San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, local nonprofit organizations and many private entities, including local chefs Johnny Hernandez, Elizabeth Johnson and the team at Edible San Antonio.

“This designation is a great honor to our city,” said Mayor Nirenberg at a press conference on Wednesday. “As a newly creative city of gastronomy, we will seek to strengthen and expand international connections, share our culinary arts and heritage globally and introduce San Antonio as a culinary destination.”

The start of this UNESCO journey occurred when Angela Covo, Editor-In-Chief of Edible San Antonio Magazine, had a conversation with Chef Johnny Hernandez and others four years ago to make this vision possible. They finally allowed their ideas to simmer and filled out the applications. The extensive application took several months to complete and was submitted on June 16, 2017.

“The designation reinforces the creativity and hard work of every individual who participates in and supports the local culinary community and the philanthropy of so many groups,” chef Hernandez said.

The local food movement and enthusiasm for sustainable programs spurred the dramatic evolution of San Antonio’s culinary landscape. Some that are notable include the Culinary Institute of America and chef Jason Dady, known for restaurants including Range, consistently appearing on the Food Network.

They also wanted to tell the story of a culinary history that stems back to over 10,000 years ago, according to Adan Medrano, Chef and Food Writer.

“I’m a native in San Antonio, born and raised on the Westside, but I now live in Houston,” expounded Medrano to La Prensa. “Now that we are looking at 300 years of the city’s charter, we can now also look at 10,000 years and taste the cities culinary history. Indigenous people and all of the earth ovens discovered near the Olmos Basin can now be celebrated with a big spotlight.”

Medrano added that “food is a bridge of understanding that Native American people of Texas, did not cross the border, but crossed us. European communities that came here is a path to social justice and we can cook food in a way that is sustainable.”

According to Mayor Nirenberg, an estimated 34.4 million tourists around the world visit San Antonio. This designation further promotes San Antonio internationally and on the eve of the Tricentennial, this designation will be a catalyst for locals and tourists.

The Tricentennial will have an estimated $120 million overall impact on the local economy, create about 1,300 full-time jobs and generate wages and benefits of $45 million. Tricentennial activity will attract an estimated 263,000 new visitors to the city, spur business development and generate revenues of $4 million for Bexar County and San Antonio.

District 3 City Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran, whose district is home to four of the five missions that comprise the only UNESCO World Heritage Site in Texas, knows firsthand the immense potential of the designation and that it will require a continued commitment to collaborate and develop partnerships.

“The international bonds San Antonio solidified as a World Heritage Site are invaluable to us as a community and growing city,” said Councilwoman Viagran (D3). “Becoming a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy will serve as another catalyst that encourages equity and more opportunity to promote our local cultural assets at home and on the global stage.”