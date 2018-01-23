S.A. artist Vincent Valdez showcased at Washington’s National Portrait Gallery

By Dr. Ricardo Romo

The National Portrait Gallery in Washington D.C. is world famous for its collection of 200,000 portraits of prominent Americans, in addition to images of prominent American artists. We enter the gallery wondering where they keep George Washington’s portrait by Gilbert Stuart. The Portrait Gallery’s reason for existence is admirable: for the purpose of helping us “understand who we are and remind us of what we can aspire to be.” It is one of the most visited galleries in the nation’s capital, if not the entire country.

Valdez’s exhibit, The Face of Battle: Americans at War 9/11 to Now, opened last spring and is set to close at the end of January, 2018. It is a timely exhibit given that the Iraqi-Afghanistan conflict is America’s longest war and that Congressional committees ask American military leaders on a weekly basis how much longer we expect to be engaged in this conflict.

I visited the Portrait Gallery with several of the curators and learned that they sought to include works of art that explored and assessed “the human costs of ongoing wars through portraiture.” By all standards, they were highly successful. The exhibit features works by six artists, and includes paintings, sculpture, and time based media by San Antonio artist Vincent Valdez.

A powerful black and white painting of a horse-drawn carriage carrying a flag draped coffin hangs outside the hallway leading into the Valdez section of the exhibit. The carriage seems to be moving slowly in a fog as an honor guard walks alongside it. Valdez devoted six works to The Face of Battle exhibit, four of which use imagery of a funeral procession. The curators allowed Valdez to have a gallery room where one’s eyes immediately turn to an oil portrait titled “John.” This portrait, two different funeral processions and a video are a tribute to a close friend of the artist whose service in the Iraqi-Afganistan war cost him his life.

All of the portraits are of common soldiers, so “John” is with his compatriots. There are no generals or high ranking officers in the Face of Battle exhibit because the common soldiers have always constituted the vast majority of the warriors. Visitors to the Portrait Gallery will see a significant number of paintings and photographs of war leaders from every conflict fought by American military forces.

Recognizing the common soldier makes this exhibit unique. But there is also uniqueness in this format, as the portrait gallery thought it was also important to “bring to public attention the latest formal developments in the field of portraiture as practiced by a diverse and talented group of artists.” Valdez responded by producing a video showing a slow moving coffin mysteriously suspended without wheels six feet off the ground traveling through the neighborhoods of South San Antonio.

Valdez and his friend John grew up in the Southside of San Antonio in an area close to two of the city’s historical missions. As a young boy Valdez admired the artistry of his grandfather and spent his youth drawing and painting. As a young teen, Valdez took up mural painting under the mentorship of another young artist, Alex Rubio. After graduating from Burbank High School, Valdez attended the Rhode Island School of Design where he expanded his appreciation of color and space. Some of his early works after graduating from college included three dimensional wood paintings. His first oil works on canvas also borrowed from historical themes and incidents as in the case of a painting depicting the 1943 Zoot Suit Riots of Los Angeles.

I visited Vincent Valdez last spring at his studio in Houston as he completed one of the oil paintings for the National Portrait Gallery show. The New York Times had recently recognized him for his completion of a powerful paintings depicting the Ku Klux Klan gathering in the outskirts of an unknown city. The KKK series followed earlier paintings which he named “The Strangest Fruit,” with figures hung by the Texas Rangers, vigilantes and Anglo competitors in the freighting business.

Six artists are featured in the Face of Battle exhibit and together they have created fifty-six works of art dedicated to capturing the essence of battle. The curators should be commended for their selection of these artists who, no doubt, succeed in giving viewers rare insights into the lives of those in military conflict. It is not an easy subject, for one can sense raw emotions elicited by dangerous assignments and repeated deployment. They fight so that our nation can survive and so that we can remain free.

The fact that the National Portrait Gallery drew more than 200,000 visitors since the exhibit opened last spring speaks to an growing interest among the public in art and current affairs.