Ron Nirenberg wins mayoral election

After a month-long wait from the May 6 elections, the run off came to end with District 8 City Councilman Ron Nirenberg defeating incumbent Mayor Ivy Taylor in an upset.

Councilman Nirenberg (D8) finished with 54,010 (54.59 percent) of the votes, while Mayor Taylor came up with 44,919 (45.41 percent) of votes at 100 percent of precincts reporting. Mayor Taylor served just one term after being sworn in on 2014, when she took on the role of interim-mayor after then-Mayor Julián Castro became the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Mayor Taylor conceded the race around 9 p.m. with 75 percent of precincts reporting the incumbent seven to eight points behind.

During his win, the mayor-elect was delighted to see that the majority of voters were ready to get on board with his modern vision of San Antonio. He stated that this is a moment of celebration for all of San Antonio as he prepares to take office.

“To me, the voters signaled that they want a bright future for San Antonio. That includes celebrating inclusion and diversity in our community, respecting every member of our community, and having equitable and safe neighborhoods,” said the mayor-elect.

The city councilman was first elected to District 8 in 2013 and was re-elected in 2015. He announced his run for mayor on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 10 at his headquarters on 1001 Broadway St., proposing a plan for a city with a growing economy with living wages, careers in emerging fields, safe streets, beautified parks and museums, clean and sustainable water sources, and no more gridlock in traffic.

Among his objectives for the Alamo City are long-term transportation solutions including road maintenance while implementing a modern, multimodal transportation system that benefits locals, regional commuters and overall commerce. On the economic front, Nirenberg has already pointed to developing partnerships with large employers to provide professional development for current students while facilitating innovation and growth of small businesses in the emerging industries. That includes science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) focused professions.

His progressive outline garnered him the endorsement of former HUD Secretary Castro, Congressman Joaquin Castro (TX-20), State Representative Diego Bernal (D-San Antonio) and former Mayor Phil Hardberger.

In order to ensure public safety, Nirenberg stated throughout his campaign to take a new, less adversarial approach to labor contracts with first responders. He also repeatedly vowed that the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) will be fully equipped and adequately staffed, while creating a cyber-defense strategy for all public agencies.

His election comes on the cusp of San Antonio’s largest cultural heritage celebration of the city’s tricentennial in 2018 and the comprehensive SA Tomorrow initiatives.

“Ron reached out to every part of the city and people from every background. He has set fourth a dynamic and strong vision for the city’s future and folks show that they have confidence in him,” expounded Former HUD Secretary Castro. “They believe that Ron is going to be leader that has integrity and honesty, but also is going to include everyone.”

There are 754,462 registered voters in San Antonio; and out of a city of 1.4 million people, 99,239 people voted during the run-off election, according to the Bexar County official results. That is 13 percent of registered voters that exercised their right from early voting (May 30 – June 6) until election night on June 10.

City Councilman Robert Treviño was re-elected for District 1 with 51.68 percent of the votes, while his contender, Michael Montaño, carried 48.32 percent of the votes. William “Cruz” Shaw won the District 2 seat with 56.36 percent of the votes, while Councilman Alan Warrick had 43.64 percent of the votes.

Greg Brockhouse will take over Councilman Ray Lopez’s District 6 chair carrying 52.42 percent of the votes, while contender Melissa Cabello Havrda carried 47.58 percent of the votes. Manny Pelaez won the District 8 seat, formerly Nirenberg’s seat, with 55.07 percent of the vote.

District 9 will be filled by John Courage, who carried 52.65 percent of the votes on election night. District 10 will have Clayton Perry after winning against Ezra Johnson with 53.09.

Together, the elected officials will be sworn in on Wednesday, June 21.