The right step for a cause

When 29 year-old Susana Cabrera-McKinlay went on her annual vacation to Guadalajara, Mexico, little did she know it would lead to her next fruitful and altruistic business endeavor.

Fiesta Feet, located at Element Boutique, 1100 Broadway Ste. 100; Hemline at the Quarry, 330 E Basse Rd #105 and Ibettink, 16600 Huebner Rd #104, is a new project selling shoes for a purpose. They are all handmade in Mexico by an all-female team; largely single mothers.

They are made from real leather for softness and comfort on the foot, and use beautiful local Mexican colors and designs to make some of the most sought after shoes on the internet. With every pair purchased, ten percent of proceeds go towards Casa Kamami in Guadalajara, Mexico, a foster home for abused girls that provides board licensed doctors, psychologists, nutritionists, music teachers and year-round schooling.

“As a woman with Mexican roots, I am about helping a worldwide effort. When starting up Fiesta Feet, a great motivation for me was to start from a personal standpoint,” said McKinlay, a Guadalajara native, to La Prensa. “I really appreciate how people in San Antonio have embraced our fashion and our style. It was a perfect time place to launch Fiesta Feet.”

When McKinlay, a wardrobe atelier, was walking around cobblestone streets in Guadalajara with uncomfortable wedges, her grandmother decided to give her a lecture on the importance of wearing for a shoe for primarily comfort. They decided to look for huaraches and once they did, McKinlay was astounded that artisans made the shoes on site.

Although it took some time to get acclimated, she explained that she felt more comfortable with the local option. During her trip, she also got a visit from her aunt and uncle from her father’s side, the founders of Casa Kamami. It was here they expressed concern about not having enough space for more than 23 women in their shelter. Their budget was also running low, leaving McKinlay feeling heartbroken.

The Mexican Institute for Women estimated in 2009 that 67 out of every 100 women ages 15 years and older have experienced some type of violence. Forty percent of the cases take place in the woman’s home, and most incidents happened with a current or ex-partner. It is these women Casa Kamami aimed to help.

In 2010, Mexico had one of the highest rates of gender violence in the world with 38 percent of Mexican women affected by physical, sexual or psychological abuse, compared with 33 percent of women worldwide, stated a report from industrial-safety consultants.

“Anybody could be in that position including myself and I would want someone to help me. As I was looking down at my shoes, I could not stop thinking about what was going on,” continued McKinlay. “I posted a new picture on social media with my shoes and the background of Mexico and everyone started saying how much they loved them and they wanted to me to bring back some. That’s when the light bulb went off to start a new business.”

Since their opening in 2005, Casa Kamami has maintained a home that meets the needs of housing, health and recreation. They provide food, clothing, health care, cleanliness and community among the growing number of residents. They also have a professional team of physicians and therapists working in the specialties of individual and group therapy.

They also hold workshops and courses on different topics including self-esteem, forgiveness workshop and conflict management. Their work also focuses on family relationships to help victims carry on effective inter-personal dynamics. They also manage high and intermediate education, pedagogical support and educative-formative projects.

During her first week of launching her shoes in November, McKinlay sold 300 pairs; and even got positive feedback from many, encouraging her to make this a full-time job.

With the continued success of her business, the proceeds have allowed more women into Casa Kamami and even Tai-Kwon-Do classes. McKinlay even made a special shoe called “Piñata Party” for the ten percent proceeds to go towards a young girl’s birthday party due to insufficient funds for a yearly gift.

With no shortages of causes, McKinlay would like to build partnerships with other charities who address similar issues around the globe including China and India. First, she is preparing to put a firm foot on the ground by opening her own boutique in San Antonio. For now, individuals can look for more designs including wedges, the shoes that taught her the importance of comfort and giving back.

“First, we want to make Casa Kamami stable and help grow their program, but we also would like to help empower more young women around the world in similar situations,” continued McKinlay. “San Antonio is a perfect fit because there is so much Hispanic culture here and we are just proud and excited to be a part of the growing process.”

To purchase shoes for style and a cause, visit www.fiestafeet.com for more details.