The Reloaded Program: helping restore Veterans 

Veronica and Evan Erdmann have poured their hearts and souls into giving back to those that have served their country. The veteran couple are the founders of The Reloaded Program, a new nonprofit assisting at-risk veterans live a better life. They, and a board of veterans, are dedicated to doing what they can to help.

The Reloaded Program provides employment opportunity, resume building, benefits coordinations, healthy lifestyles and work environment surrounded by fellow veterans.

Veronica was in the Army Reserves for eight years, for and Evan served in the Marine Corps for four years. The two decided upon their return that they wanted to ensure that veterans will be out of the streets by offering temporary housing and transitional living.

Despite being a San Antonio based program, veterans from across the nation are welcome to ask for assistance.

“Sometimes when you exit the military, they don’t always give you all of the tools that you need to go out in the civilian world,” Veronica Erdmann explained. “Sometimes the military job is not going transition to the civilian side,

“The Reloaded Program will be housing and employing homeless veterans and transitioning and at-risk veterans. Those on the verge of suicide, on the verge of become homeless, and self-destructive behavior,” Veronica Erdmann continued. “We’d like to put a stop to that and get them on the right path. Get them the support they need, because it isn’t happening 100 percent like it needs to be.”

On Feb. 17, the Erdmanns opened up a thrift store on 9107 Marbach Rd. suite 140, which is only part one of many in store for The Reloaded Program. Veterans will be employed at the shop. They work strictly on donations of clothing, books, furniture, shoes, accessories and electronics. Anyone who donates will receive a 20 percent off coupon on their next purchase. Their hours are from 10 a.m. -7 p.m. Wednesday though Sunday.

“A lot of people didn’t want a thrift store, so it took us a long time to get this started,” Veronica said. “We’ve been searching for over a year.”

Money collected at the shop will help them with a larger goal of purchasing properties to build miniature homes, so every veteran will have a place to live, and a sense of belonging. The program is in the process of receiving grants to fast-forward the process to build houses.

So far, The Reloaded Program has partnered with local employers agreeing to hire veterans and offer on the job training, including a landscaping service, HEB on Potranco Road, and a wood shop. The salon next door to the shop also offered to help clean up vets from the streets at no cost.

“We paired up with local employers that want to employ them,” Evan Erdmann said. “Theres been a few people that know that understand what going on. It’s something that helps everyone.”

In addition to The Reloaded Program, Evan hosts a community-wide event called Paintball for PTSD every other month. It is an opportunity for veterans and anyone in the community to come out and ease a bit of tension by playing a good ol’ fashioned game of paintball.

Evan researched social work, and explained that the effects of people with PTSD, and says that playing paintball helps calm the aggression and other symptoms.

“We don’t discriminate anyone that comes,” Evan said. “It’s something we do. We don’t charge people. The goal is to re-train the brain. You can have the violence of action and still go home safe at night. You give them something they like, an adrenaline rush, but letting them know, hearing the gunshots, that they are still okay.”

Evan says in the six years he’s hosted Paintball for PTSD, he’s had nothing but positive results. He’s determined to keep going, even as far as donating all the paint, guns, and equipment.

“This isn’t about us,” Evan and Veronica said. “People tell us, ‘how are you going to make money?’ and to be honest, we even lose money doing this. But it’s not about us. It’s about everyone else. This is our way to be able to give back to those that have done so much.”