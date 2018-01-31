Pre-K 4 SA opens enrollment for high quality education

Pre-K 4 SA has officially opened enrollment for parents to register students who are four years old on or before Sept. 1 who are interested in a high quality education.

Parents have the opportunity to register their child in various options including online where they must complete the entire application process at http://enroll.prek4sa.com/. They can also visit an Education Center, or call to talk to a Pre-K 4 SA staff member on the Enrollment Hotline at (210) 206-PREK. Pre-K 4 SA has four Education Centers located throughout the city: North Education Center, 3635 Medical Dr.; South Education Center, 7031 S. New Braunfels Ave.; East Education Center, 5230 Eisenhauer Rd.; and West Education Center, 1235 Enrique M. Barrera Memorial Parkway.

Pre-K 4 SA provides quality curriculum and full-day programming to four-year-olds living in San Antonio. It also provides best-in-class professional development to early childhood educators resulting in long-terms dividends for students, educators and the community.

“Pre-K 4 SA is the premier childhood program in the nation and what it makes it stand apart from other is that it is comprehensive in its nature,” said Pre-K 4 SA CEO Sarah Baray. “We have four high quality early childhood centers that serve 2000 students, a professional learning center that serves educators from Pre-K through 3rd grade throughout the city.”

In November, Pre-K 4 SA released results on an independent study on student achievement and growth showing Pre-K 4 SA students exceed the national norm in kindergarten readiness. For the fourth straight year, Pre-K 4 SA students surpassed averages in cognitive, literacy and mathematics despite beginning the year significantly below average.

Exceeding the standards for the education system in San Antonio, the program supervises $4.2 million in grants that supports teachers, training and technology to San Antonio’s early childhood landscape. It is important to give all the tools necessary to teachers that will not only benefit the children, but also an opportunity for the teacher to make their job easier.

“We make sure that they have what they need to be successful,” continued Baray. “One of the strongest predictors of teacher retention is that once conditions are improved, teachers enjoy their job, are successful and more likely to stay.”

Another part of the equation that allows students to excel in their education is a strong parental component. The program allows for parents to engage with their kids to be prepared to be strong advocates for children all through their K12 education.

With their program solving the formula to success, Baray would like to add more programs as well as collaborations with other school districts and private charter schools. She would like to see San Antonio strive to give every four-year-old student the right to a high quality education.

“In the future, I would like to see Pre-K 4 SA create more centers or work in more partnerships with other programs,” said Baray. “We are working with other partners and make sure to expand that every family has the option to choose high quality Pre-K.”

Baray added that giving families notice of acceptance as early as possible allows Pre-K 4 SA to provide for assistance to families who may need help finding other high-quality pre-kindergarten options if there are not enough seats at a Pre-K 4 SA center. Each of the four education centers will be filled as qualifying applications are received.

Applications will be processed based on eligibility requirements and availability, and accepted applicants will be notified by email beginning the first Monday in February.

For more information, visit www.sanantonio.gov/Pre-K-4-San-Antonio.