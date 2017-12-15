Pets on the Plaza make lunchtime appearance

The City of San Antonio Animal Care Services (ACS) and Main Plaza Conservancy joined forces on Wednesday to help “rescue” downtown patrons with the popular shelter pet interaction program.

Centered in the beautiful Main Plaza across from City Hall, Pets on the Plaza lunchtime program features a special “Puppy Play yard,” “Sittin’ with a Kitten” and ferret areas for one-on-one fun with a furry friend. Each interaction area is based on shelter availability, but the monthly event will always feature pets in need of forever homes.

ACS is the largest, open admission, municipal shelter in south Texas that offers a wide range of services for dogs, cats and other animals including adoption, low-cost vaccinations, free microchip, little to no cost spay and neuter and other resources. Although located on the West Side of San Antonio, it was important for the organization to educate the public about their services in the heart of downtown.

“Well it’s important anywhere in San Antonio, but being downtown makes it an essential area where a lot of people here sometimes don’t know our location or services,” said Claudia Balarin, ACS Education and Outreach Coordinator. “We like to highlight our very adoptable pets. Many people don’t think that shelters have cute puppies, but we are here to show you what we offer, especially in the dog and cat department.”

The organization closed out the 2017 fiscal year responding to 98,000 calls for service requests and impounding more than 30,000 animals into the shelter and cared for by the ACS shelter team, according to the organization’s director.

On the placement side, ACS has found the live release for 91 percent of all pets brought into the shelter including dogs, cats and even an occasional goat and guinea pig. They even housed more than 250 animals during Hurricane Harvey including dogs and cats from a flooded shelter on the Texas Coast.

Many of those pets, throughout the year, needed urgent medical care and spay and neuter services, and the organization’s clinic performed closed to 19,000 lifesaving surgeries this past year and outreach continues to promote these programs.

With San Antonio striving to become a no-kill city, Balarin pointed out that, too, was community effort.

“We have been 90 percent of the year, but we cannot to do this without the help of our community,” continued Balarin. “We get over 100 animals every single day; we don’t have 100 families to adopt everyday. We need people to step up and adopt, where we provide the food and the crates. We are doing everything to help these animals.”

Throughout the year, ACS has been on a mission to bolster San Antonio’s progress towards becoming a safer and more humane community. In October, The San Antonio City Council passed a number of enhancements to the local animal laws, known as the Chapter 5 animal ordinance. Proposed by Animal Care Services following eight months of community meetings and two comprehensive surveys, the changes to the laws include key changes such as:

A complete ban on the use of chains of any weight as tethering for dogs

Stricter spay neuter requirements for dogs legally declared dangerous or repeatedly impounded for roaming by ACS.

Authorizing ACS Officers to impound pets sold in illegal locations like roadsides or flea markets or those without a litter permit.

Increase in the allowable number of chickens on a property within the city limits to eight (8) with housing restrictions still applicable.

No more than one (1) rooster allowed per property within the city limits.

The organization also has two ferret ambassadors, Frito and Tortilla, to visit summer camps and senior centers. They play a number of roles including teaching the importance of pet ownership including more information about vaccinations as well as feeding times, making them perhaps the cutest spokes-animals for the public.

As the organization continues to progress into having a more animal-friendly city, the members could not help but feel joy to see visitors playing with their furry friends.

Twenty-two year old Tyrup Ard, who is a frequent downtown visitor, was surprised to see the pets surrounding the plaza and could not help but pick up a puppy and show it love. Although he was not there to adopt, the message of adoption came across fairly easy for him and for many. Ard could not help, but feel proud about the message and the importance of adoption.

“I think it is amazing for people, especially kids to have a pet, to know about adoption,” said Ard. “Adoption is better because they get their shots and the treatment that they need. I’m glad that they do events like this to educate the community about the importance of handling a new or current pet.”