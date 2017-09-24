Pawfect new home for Paws for Purple Hearts

Paws for Purple Hearts (PPH) celebrated the opening of its new San Antonio facility at Port San Antonio seeking a pawsitive change for veterans.

The privately funded nonprofit organization provides Warrior Canine Therapy and top tier service dogs, who receive two and a half years of training, to veterans and active-duty military personnel (warriors) dealing with Post Traumatic Stress Disorders (PTSD) as well as Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI). This facility is the first of its kind in Texas and the fifth site in the country.

The facility features two large indoor training areas with the first for service dog training where young puppies can observe adult dogs in training. The second area provides extra service dog training and therapy sessions; and also for warriors and their families to learn how to use basic obedience commands with their service dogs.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude and have received a warm welcome here in San Antonio,” said Dave Platte, chief operating officer for Paws for Purple Hearts. “There have been numerous individuals and organizations that have come forward, without us even asking, to provide funding, logistical support, moral support, connections to the community that would take a long time to create if we tried on our own.”

Warrior Canine Therapy empowers injured warriors by allowing them to re-engage in all aspects of their lives benefitting therapeutically from interacting with puppies and dogs. At the same time, participants are also helping to train the service dogs that PPH eventually places with other veterans dealing with service related disabilities.

It is estimated 20 veterans commit suicide everyday and 300,000 suffer from PTSD, according to The Department of Veteran Affairs. Nearly 1 in 4 active duty members showed signs of a mental health condition, according to a 2014 study in JAMA Psychiatry.

While September is Suicide Prevention Month, there is added focus on active military and veterans struggling with suicidal thoughts as a result of PTSD and TBI.

“As a former marine, I know what it’s like to come home to a shadow of yourself. Many veterans suffer from debilitating conditions for the rest of their lives and many times, they succumb to the war inside,” said State Senator Carlos Uresti (D-San Antonio).

As part of the commitment to veterans, Sen. Uresti (D-San Antonio) has proposed The Camo Alert for veterans who go missing or are in danger of taking their own lives. Though the bill did not pass, there has a slew of other legislation that has been successfully enacted.

“When we passed the bill on National Center for Warrior Resiliency, a program that’s raised $140 million at the UTHSCA already for the last several years,” said State Representative Roland Gutierrez (D-San Antonio). “The program takes vets into a three to four week highly intensive, non-pharmacological treatment program, and we house them in [San Antonio]. All [therapies] mixed together with [these programs] do amazing things.”

PPH accepts applications via its website for service dogs, Warrior Canine Therapy, and volunteer activities including puppy parenting on weeknight and weekend hosting. Donations to support PPH life-changing programs are always welcome. Visit www.pawsforpurplehearts.org for more information.