Patty Mills, SAMA collaborate for Black History Month

San Antonio Spurs Guard Patty Mills hosted 75 students from the Young Men’s Leadership Academy at the San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA) to commemorating Black History Month.

At SAMA, Mills interacted with students and watched them perform a traditional aboriginal dance. Mills paid tribute to his heritage and visited an exhibit displaying contemporary Australian Aboriginal art and discussing his children’s book “Patty Hits the Court: Game Day!”

The illustrated book series for children, which focuses on Mills’ upbringing in Canberra, examines the many obstacles he overcame and the values he learned on and off the court. Mills, a longtime advocate for aboriginal rights, used his book as a tool to discuss culture and to inspire children to achieve their goals regardless of their background.

“First and foremost, I am a proud black Australian, and throughout my basketball journey, I found out how important for me it is to be a role model for indigenous Australians,” said Mills. “For me to be here today and have the opportunity to teach my culture and educate my culture to the boys, and how much excitement they have learning, it is pretty special for me to do so.”

Mills was born in the Australian capital city of Canberra. Mills’ father, Benny, is a Torres Strait Islander, and his mother, Yvonne, is an Aboriginal Australian from the Kokatha people South Australia.

His mother was a victim of the Stolen Generations, classified as one of the darkest chapters of Australian history. During that time period, there was forced removal of many indigenous children from their families from the earliest days of European settlement until the 1960s.

This event comes in the wake of Mills being taunted with racist comments on the court last Sunday, during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cleveland fan has since been banned from events in the Quicken Loan Arena; and his case will be reviewed after one year. Mills stated that this was not the first time he has heard a racial slur directed at him, and that those experiences inspire him to raise awareness.

“It’s always a learning lesson and you always take high road and the positive side of things,” continued Mills. “Last night’s incident was a mere example of stuff that still exists in sports today. It is fair to say that I have been called a lot worse. We can be in a situation today where we can help kids and to be able to be proud of who they are and where they come from.”

The Young Men’s Leadership Academy is San Antonio’s first all-boys public school, helping students achieve their potential by setting high expectations and emphasizing character, leadership and discipline. At Young Men’s Leadership Academy, an SAISD school located on the Eastside Promise Neighborhood, over 50 percent of the students are economically disadvantaged.

Derrick Brown, principal of Young Men’s Leadership Academy also discussed the importance of moving forward regardless of background. He recalls as a young boy in school, he would read school books that saw African-Americans as slaves, leaving him feeling curious.

It wasn’t until college in a discussion that he learned that slaves that came from across the Atlantic Ocean were strong survivors.

“You should represent your family and your culture and everything you do and so when I talk about little things being big things, I know you are watching what I do,” said Brown to his students. “I hope you are inspired by something you didn’t know or by a situation, that may be impossible. [Patty] is not only at the top of the game in basketball, but I really admire that he would take his culture with him and discuss it with all of us.”

For more information on the Contemporary Australian Aboriginal Art Collection, visit www.samuseum.org.