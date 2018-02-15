O’Rourke Senate Campaign stops in S.A.

El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke made a stop in San Antonio on Tuesday morning to bolster his U.S. Senate run.

During his visit to the Ella Austin Community Center on the East Side, O’Rourke addressed controversial topics including jobs, immigration, healthcare and education. O’Rourke is traveling to 220 counties in the state to meet with Texans hoping to capitalize on a single digit deficit against incumbent Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX).

According to Public Policy Polling (PPP), Sen. Cruz (R-TX) currently holds an eight-point lead over O’Rourke. Regardless of party affiliation, O’Rourke believes constituents deserve an accountable, full-time, full-service Senator who is committed to the state.

“We want to do what is good for the country because I’m routinely meeting people at our events who come from all different parties,” said O’Rourke. “I think given the gravity of challenges that we face in this country right now, folks are putting the things that would have divided us in the past like a party and geography aside.”

Thus far, O’Rourke has raised $2.4 million in his campaign in the last three months of 2017, compared to Sen. Cruz (R-TX) at $1.9 million. During his tour, O’Rourke is on a mission to provide a government that Texans can trust and establish himself as a Senator focused on staying accountable.

Among his main points is to address unemployed and underemployed Texans to connect them with high value jobs in lucrative and emerging fields. His platform also includes investing in training, certification and registered apprenticeship programs to allow all Texans to keep pace with increasingly specialized professions.

O’Rourke also outlined his plan to increase access to quality education that will allow students to be easily employable. Public school teachers, according to O’Rourke, would have their retirements protected by eliminating the Windfall Elimination Provision.

Moving more control to the classroom includes reducing the emphasis on arbitrary, high-stakes tests, giving teachers more power to be in control. He also would strike down any regulation that discriminates against a student based on their sexual orientation or gender identity, like Senate Bill 6.

Improvements to the current healthcare system would start by addressing shortcomings in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) by stabilizing insurance markets. That includes guaranteeing continued payments for ACA subsidies that reduce enrollees’ cost sharing and reimbursing insurers for high-cost individuals.

Expand Medicaid would cover more Texans and protecting the Medicaid guarantee for vulnerable children, the disabled and the elderly. Universal healthcare coverage would be on top of any agenda through a single payer system, a dual system, or otherwise.

O’Rourke offered an immigration system for Texas to provide due process under domestic laws. He also proposed an end to the militarization of the immigration enforcement by closing private prisons and detention centers.

According to O’Rourke, modernizing the visa system to allow U.S. employers to find workers for jobs that American workers cannot fill. O’Rourke also plans to revitalize the DREAM act to provide students with a permanent home and citizenship.

“I think that Texans are dissatisfied with their leadership in the Senate right now,” continued O’Rourke. “The Senate voted to begin debate on the immigration bill that will save our DREAMers. Ninety-nine Senators voted to be in debate and one did not and that was Ted Cruz. This state is the defining immigrant state, we should be leading on this.”

O’Rourke’s career in politics began when he ran for El Paso City Council in 2005, where he served for two terms. In 2012, he ran for U.S. Congress as the Texas 16th Congressional District and took on an eight-term incumbent in 2013.

While in Congress, O’Rourke serves on the House Committees for Armed Services and Veterans Affairs.

According to O’Rourke, curbing the influence of corporate money in Congress is only a start. He introduced the “No PAC Act” on March 27, 2017, which would stop candidates for federal office from relying on Political Action Committees (PAC) to bankroll their campaigns.

“From the ground up we are going to see leadership, it is not top down anymore,” concluded O’Rourke “There is so much power in people and the ideas they bring forward. The nurse who said that she is on the frontlines of healthcare. When we get into the Senate, she is going to be on the frontlines of holding me accountable.”