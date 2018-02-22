Organically Bath & Beauty opens doors to healthier beauty

When Kela Nabors discovered that her six year-old daughter suffered from Eczema in 2013, little did she know that finding beneficial skin products would lead to a business endeavor.

Organically Bath & Beauty Inc., located at 4001 Broadway St., opened their brick and mortar doors this year specializing in bath and beauty products made from certified organic ingredients. Kela and her husband, Kevin Nabors, create products including macaron soap bars, unicorn bath bombs, deodorant, body scrubs, body washes and facial care products.

The products are made with local ingredients and without any artificial dyes, chemicals and other ingredients that can harm the skin. The products are freshly made to order and preserved with all natural additives to ensure the vitality of ingredients.

“We feel that we are doing the best we can to go back to the basics,” said Kela Nabors to La Prensa. “Going back to tradition, [My Husband and I] see that they last longer, they don’t retain those harmful preservatives. We found out that our soaps last from two and a half to three weeks.”

After countless visits to doctors and finding out about her daughter’s condition, Kela started doing research to find natural alternatives to treat the diagnosis. With little help, Kela took matters into her own hands and made the products herself. During the process, she managed to make her first line of future inventory including an Oatmeal Soap Bar and Whipped Body Mousse.

After the creation, the Nabors started sharing their products with family and friends. With a little coaxing from their peers, they decided to make this into a family business in 2013 in Chicago. They started at farmers markets in the windy city, becoming an instant hit with their customers.

That same year, Kevin got a job in San Antonio, and the family had to relocate. They fell in love with the Alamo City and decided locals and tourists needed a friendly and progressive business like this. They, once again, returned to their farmers market roots and sold their products. Success was not far behind leading them to open a brick and mortar location.

“We get a lot of feedback, especially in the farmers market when it was a good period of growth,” said Kevin. “That’s the reason why we have over 50 different soap bars because we wanted to make sure that we catered to everybody.”

The most common chemicals in skin care products are parabens, synthetic colors, and phthalates, which are toxic.

Benefits of Organic, Vegan and Cruelty-Free Products, according to Baremetics

Natural Ingredients: Dry skin disappears with the use of vegan skin care as the majority of products contain a lot of water. Plant based ingredients high in vitamins are easy for your skin to absorb. Depending on what it is, they may be preventing signs of ageing, getting rid of eye bags, reducing acne scars or even making your skin glow!

Environmentally Friendly: According to a 2010 report, animal farming and the processes involved are the biggest causes of climate change, so by switching to vegan skin care, you are sustaining the overall environment.

Cruelty-Free: During the making of skin products, no animals will be tested.

According to Pennefillaro, researchers outline that 51 percent of purchases are globally influenced by the eco and social involvement of companies. According to a report by the Market Research Future, there is a expected six percent growth between 2017-2023.

Kela has noticed this transition in her business by getting positive results from customers and recommendations with people from outside the city. They come and ask her and Kevin what they would recommend, and of course they give their advice, assuring customers that they do not make medical claims.

“Customers come in from Laredo and McAllen and they tell me they heard about it through their family members. We don’t make medical claims, just suggestions, and they say they no longer have the problems they once had,” said Kela.

With the natural skin product industry booming in the United States, Kela and Kevin are happy with the accomplishments that they have achieved and only wish to expand to more locations here and in Chicago, the place where her vision came to life. Today, her 11 year-old daughter, has not had any major outbreaks thus far.

“We want to continue to spread the love of clean beauty,” said Kela.

The Nabors want to make the world a healthier place by passing her skills set to the community. The store is currently hosting “Let’s Make Unicorn Bath Bombs” taking place on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m.; Friday, March 2 at 6:30 p.m.; and Saturday, March 3 at 1 pm at the store location. Tickets are $30 per person.

For more information, you can visit their website at www.organicallyinc-beauty.com/collections/upcoming-events. You can also visit their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter page under @OrganicallyInc.