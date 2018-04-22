OPERA San Antonio kicks-off AFIA collaboration

OPERA San Antonio and Anne Frank Inspire Academy (AFIA) joined forces by asking students to rewrite the ending of the opera company’s upcoming production of “La Bohème.”

On Monday, OPERA San Antonio introduced AFIA students to the art of opera, and engaged them in a workshop aimed at educating them about art. They enlightened students on what opera is and how to understand it even when sung in Italian.

For many of the students, this will be their first introduction to the art form. Once inspired, students will be invited to channel their inner Puccini and rethink the tragic ending of the opera classic.

“It means a lot being able to provide and expose our students to learning about different experiences,” said AFIA head of school, Dr. Nino Etienne. “As an organization, we are always trying to find new and innovative ways to give our students a good education. Yesterday was an amazing opportunity for all of our kids.”

OPERA San Antonio’s next performance will be Puccini’s “La Bohème” on May 17, and 19 at 7:30 p.m. With Director E. Loren Meeker at the helm, this opera illustrates the tragic love story of poet Rodolfo and seamstress Mimi, taking place in the French Quarter.

The exercise will continue until May, when all students will join OPERA San Antonio for a very special “La Bohème” rehearsal. There, the students will find out which top three student-written endings will be performed by the cast.

When the students learned the challenges to this creative opera, they became more attentive, engaged and curious. Students like 14 year-old Alissa Blanton, who is in eighth grade at the AFIA, enjoyed the project and what “La Bohème” has to offer.

“I like the dramatic ending and romance it carries in the storyline,” said Blanton. “Having the chance to rewrite the ending into that concept is something that I look forward to. It’s a great piece.”

OPERA San Antonio strives to increase awareness of opera in the community through its year-round outreach to parents, educators, and K-12 students. Last Saturday, OPERA San were live from the historic Pearl with their first opera pop-up performance featuring arias from our upcoming production of “La Bohème.”

For Adam Diegel, OPERA San Antonio artistic director, it is vital and the lifeblood for the nonprofit to be a part of the community. It is important that San Antonio not only knows that an opera nonprofit exists, but what the art form has to offer, who is in the program and the history of opera.

“We are creating imagination and spreading as an art form, not only to the children but also to the parents,” said Diegel. “The excitement that a child has to come home and talk to their parents about anything can’t be quantified. We enjoy bringing opera to that level of excitement for families.”

Founded in 2014, OPERA San Antonio is designated as the only local resident opera company of the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts to produce and present world-class opera for San Antonio and South Texas. For more information on OPERA San Antonio and for ticket information, visit operasa.org. Follow them on Facebook & Instagram @OperaSanAntonio and Twitter @TheOperaSA.