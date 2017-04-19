NIOSA keeps heritage and culture alive in S.A.

“A Night In Old San Antonio” (NIOSA) is a four-night festival in the heart of downtown San Antonio that celebrates the city’s diverse legacy with more than 85,000 revelers annually.

The 69th presentation of NIOSA will take place April 25-28 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at La Villita. Discounted tickets are available March 1 through April 28, advance discount tickets are $12, children 12 and under are free with paying adult.

General admission tickets are available at the entrance gates each night of NIOSA, $15 for adults 13 and up. Through the magic of more than 200 food, drink and atmosphere booths, 14 live musical acts, children’s games, decorations, costumed volunteers and souvenirs, NIOSA brings the city’s heritage alive in its 15 areas.

“My main goal as NIOSA chairman is to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our NIOSA volunteers and raising public awareness of the good the Conservation Society does with the funds raised by NIOSA,” said Patti Zaiontz, chairman of NIOSA.

NIOSA is sponsored solely by the San Antonio Conservation Society. Founded in 1924, the Conservation Society is one of the oldest and most active community preservation groups in the United States.

Beginning with efforts to prevent historic structures from being razed and to preserve such unique sites such as the city’s Spanish Colonial missions, the Society has been responsible for saving most of the historic attractions that now make San Antonio one of the top tourist destinations in Texas.

The Society was integral in the missions’ nomination as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, initiating the nomination process in 2006 and supporting the nomination until they were awarded UNESCO World Heritage status in 2015. The Society’s support of the missions includes the recent substantial donation to Los Compadres operation of Mission San Juan Spanish Colonial Farm.

“To say I have a personal connection with NIOSA is an understatement: My husband and I courted at NIOSA,” continued Zaiontz. “Both his parents and several family members were very involved volunteers, and it was very apparent to me early on that participating in NIOSA and Conservation Society activities would be a big part of our lives. Our children grew up participating in NIOSA activities and Society functions, and now we are raising a whole new generation of volunteers with our grandkids.”

Check NIOSA’s website at www.niosa.org for a complete list of all food, entertainment and drinks, as well as an interactive a map of all 15 areas.