New research shows charter schools highly cost-effective

The University of Arkansas published a new report, stating that charter schools are more cost-effective and yield a greater return-on-investment than traditional public schools in eight cities, including San Antonio.

The study, “Bigger Bang, Fewer Bucks? The Productivity of Charter Schools in Eight U.S. Cities,” observed how charters were funded during 2013-2014 school year based on students’ performance on the National Assessment of Educational Process (NAEP). The results showed that although there was a lack of funding in charter schools, students earned higher test scores.

San Antonio’s charter schools ranked second at 26 percent more cost-effective than Traditional Public Schools (TPS). San Antonio’s charters also provide a 30 percent greater Return-On-Investment (ROI) than TPS, while receiving $2,648 less than TPS.

“The student achievement city-wide in San Antonio is right at and slightly above the average in Texas,” said Patrick Wolf, Ph.D, distinguished professor and 21st century chair in School Choice, Department of Education Reform, University of Arkansas. “San Antonio is interesting because in most states, the education sectors in the public school district and education areas within their cities produce lower student achievements than the statewide average.”

The report also examined cost-effectiveness and ROI in Atlanta, Boston, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, New York and Washington, D.C. It was important during the study to find cities with small and large sectors to balance out what makes other cities thrive.

Researchers found that, on average, charter schools are 33 percent more cost-effective in math and 32 percent more cost-effective in reading. Charters also deliver a greater ROI in all eight cities. Charters’ ROI exceeds that of traditional public school by an average of 38 percent over the course of a 13-year investment in a K-12 education.

“In these important urban environments, there is a clear productivity advantage for public charter schools,” said Corey DeAngelis, distinguished doctoral fellow at the University of Arkansas and lead author of the report. “As policymakers consider which types of public schools work best and where to invest educational resources, our research indicates that charters are an especially attractive vehicle for delivering education to students productively.”

To measure cost-effectiveness and ROI, the authors matched performance data from the NAEP and research findings from CREDO at Stanford University with comprehensive data regarding the total funding received by schools in the public charter and traditional public school sectors.

This new report builds on findings released last year by University of Arkansas researchers showing that charter schools in major metropolitan areas receive on average $5,721 less per pupil than traditional public schools, representing a 29 percent funding inequity gap on average.

That report, “Charter School Funding: Inequity in the City,” examined all sources of revenue including federal, state, local and non-public dollars. It found a funding discrepancy that favored traditional public schools by at least 10 percent, and in some cases found that the funding discrepancy has widened over time.

In August 2017, the Texas Legislature passed House Bill 21, a school finance law that included up to $60 million annually for charter facilities funding beginning in fiscal year 2018-19. That funding will be divided per student among the charter schools that meet state standards.

This was the first time in Texas where public charter schools will receive state funding to pay for leasing and maintaining buildings and facilities

For Wolf, the country has a long way to go to fill the gap between the funding between TPS and charter schools. Him and his research team will continue to find ways to end the gap between TPS and charter so students can earn a bigger bang towards their education.

“We are seeing an appreciation of the contribution that public charter schools are producing,” continued Wolf. “We are checking to see a couple of things including the expansion of public charter schools and efforts to try and shrink the funding gap between TPS and charters. Texas is shrinking that gap. We want charters funded more equitably as we move ahead.”