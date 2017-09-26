Mind Science Foundation tackles emerging technology at conference

The Mind Science Foundation (MSF) is hosting an international conference on Emerging Technologies and the Future of Being Human on October 4-5 at the historic Pearl Stable.

One of the first meetings of its kind, world-renowned scientists will gather to explore the intersection of technology and human consciousness. Attendees will explore the profound impact emerging technologies have on further developing the human mind during the two-day event.

“The MSF is one of the few foundations in the world that is well positioned to host an international conference on the future augmentation of our species,” said MSF chief scientific advisor Dr. David Eagleman. “Our biology is on a crash course with our technology and this convergence promises to fundamentally change what it means to be human. Our evolution is no longer dependent on natural selection alone, but instead on the acceleration of our science.”

The MSF made the strategic decision to hold the conference in San Antonio in order to showcase the city’s burgeoning tech sector, and its deep roots in biomedical research. One out of six people are employed in the biomedical field, which has a total of $30 billion dollars of annual economic impact according to the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio (UTHSCSA).

60 percent of those workers are in healthcare and 40 percent work in related fields including biosciences. The bioscience and healthcare industry has also added an average of 41,567 new jobs over the past decade, fueling San Antonio’s growth, a 40 percent increase over the decade.

San Antonio is also the nation’s second-largest concentration of cyber security experts. To maintain the status in the tech and science fields, the Alamo City has recently welcomed an estimated 175 students at the new CAST Tech High school that prepares students for careers in technology, business and entrepreneurship, coding and cyber security.

“MFS is based in San Antonio and we have done meeting in the pasts in wonderful seaside locations and Europe,” expounded Meriam Good, MSF executive director. “San Antonio has an amazing bioscience, bioengineering base of which not a lot of people were aware. [MSF] wanted scientists and speakers from around the world and country to experience San Antonio.”

Neurobiologists and members of the technology and biotechnology sectors will gather in an intimate, visionary setting to consider how emergent technologies interact with and extend the human mind. Keynote sessions include:

Technologies of sensory and perceptual enhancement, led by David Eagleman, PhD

Writer and presenter of the international PBS series, “The Brain with David Eagleman,” and the author of the companion book, “The Brain: The Story of You,” he is best known for his work on sensory substitution, time perception, brain plasticity, synesthesia and neurolaw.

Neuroprosthetics, robotics and motor systems, led by Miguel Nicolelis MD, PhD

Nicolelis’ state-of-the-art Brain Machine Interface research makes it possible for paralyzed patients to walk again using mind-controlled exoskeletons, most memorably demonstrated in the triumphant FIFA Soccer World Cup kick-off of his “Walk Again” project in 2014.

Brain/mind interfaces and consciousness, Giulio Tononi and Melanie Boly

One of the world’s leading neuroscientists, Dr. Tononi is the developer of theoretical framework known as the Integrated Information Theory of Consciousness. He is Distinguished Professor in Consciousness Science, chair in Sleep Medicine at the University of Wisconsin– Madison, and director of the Wisconsin Institute for Sleep and Consciousness.

For more than 15 years, Boly’s work has been in the field of altered states of consciousness such as vegetative state, sleep and anesthesia. She has collaborated with other superstars of consciousness research such as Steven Laureys, Pierre Maquet and Adrian Owen. Her current research combines neuroimaging techniques such as PET, fMRI and EEG to the latest theoretical framework known as the Integrated Information Theory of Consciousness with Giulio Tononi.

The future of consciousness, led by Christof Koch, PhD.

Koch is the Allen Institute for Brain Science chief scientific officer and President. His long-standing collaboration with the late Nobel Laureate, Francis Crick, led to his seminal work uncovering the neural basis of consciousness and the subjective mind. Neuroscientists Moran Cerf and Adam Gazzaley, and Ariel Garten, creator of the MUSE brain-sensing headband, are also set to lecture.

The MSF has dedicated to the scientific study of the human mind and the development of its potential since 1958. The foundation’s mission is to fund scientific research and provide education about the vast potential of the human mind for the betterment of humankind.

“This gathering is meant to be inspirational, aspirational and meant to inspire people about the good things that can come out of this kind of technology,” continued Good. “These are miracles that are restoring people that is augmenting who we can be so we can fully participate in the world. People need to be thinking about this now because the technology is here now.”

Only 300 tickets are available for the event. General admission is $199 and student tickets are $149. To register for the event, visit www.pluggedinconference.com. For information regarding becoming a sponsor, please call the MSF at 210.821.6094.