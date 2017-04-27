Mayoral campaigns hit homestretch

Editor’s note: The article previously published had misquotations and mistakes that have been revised and corrected in the presented article.

San Antonio voters will head to the polls on Saturday, May 6 to decide who will be the next mayor and determine the fate of the OneSA bond.

Contentious exchanges between incumbent Mayor Ivy Taylor, Chair of the Bexar County Democratic Party Manuel Medina and District 8 Councilman Ron Nirenberg marked increasingly different views of San Antonio’s future during a live mayoral debate, hosted by Texas Public Radio on April 30.

Moderated by TPR talk show host David Martin Davies and TPR News Director Shelley Kofler, the debate focused on public policy and the candidates’ visions for the city. Mayor Taylor lauded negotiations such as the San Antonio Police Officer Association (SAPOA) Contract.

In January, the city homicide rate was at a 21 year high at the same time the police department had 240 officers’ vacancies with a 15 percent dropout rate in cadet classes. That was more than SAPOA could recall in the past two decades. Although Mayor Taylor characterized the contract as a win for the city, Councilman Nirenberg (D8) and Chairman Medina decried the contract as incomplete and yet another indicator that San Antonio is understaffed by first responders.

“We are already focused on filling those vacancies. We have several of those classes planned for this year and we have already graduated a few classes,” said Mayor Taylor. “We are looking on how to incentivize people applying to be on the police force. There are a number of reasons for those vacancies including retirement and that policing is not the most popular career path.”

Yet Councilman Nirenberg (D8) cited lack of police presence and slumping numbers of cadet graduation rates as part of the reason behind the spike in violent crime. Chairman Medina continued the sentiment citing that the mayor cancelled three cadet classes and along with claiming financial mismanagement by the mayor.

“This is an unbalanced contract. Not only is it important that we fill those vacancies, but we also have to begin to add uniform positions to the public safety department,” said Councilman Nirenberg (D8). “We are going to have to make some tough policy decision on where to cut back again. We are spending more than the Policy Council directed to the mayor in getting us a balanced contract.”

The population influx and its effect on transportation infrastructure led to exchanges involving a citywide light rail system. Mayor Taylor has not made light rail a priority and expounded that there was work to be done before the city could move forward. She offered different alternatives including a rail from San Antonio to Austin, and an expansion of Amtrak and a corridor study on I-35.

However, Medina offered doubling down on VIA by adding additional funds for more routes, road expansion and double-decker highways. Councilman Nirenberg (D8) yet offered alternative plans to modernize the city’s transportation by going to the voters and adding a light rail if community support was behind it.

“We are adding 150 vehicles to the road every day and we can barely keep up with the capacity because it amounts to gridlock,” expounded Councilman Nirenberg (D8). “Our economy will come to a grinding halt if we continue to do the same things. We have to go to the voters with the desire they have expressed to us in SA Tomorrow.”

The $850 million OneSA Bond, which also is in the hands of the voters, consists of 70 percent of the bond dollars going to the streets and drainage, infrastructure development, and parks and libraries. Medina continued to hammer Mayor Taylor for cronyism for construction projects for the city and the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA).

“I believe this bond includes $650 million in basic needs, but it also includes $200 million in what I believed were given away to the mayor’s friends,” claimed Medina. “Do we really need to fund $50 million to fund Broadway or $10 million to UTSA for a gym? They have a paid lobbyist. That’s $200 million in [special interest projects].”

Councilman Nirenberg (D8) refuted Medina’s claims, but said that the bond was a citywide investment necessary to keep up with basics of the city and for the future. Mayor Taylor also debunked Medina’s claims and wants the bond to improve San Antonio parks and recreation spaces.

One final topic addressed during the final debate was the discussion of the Vista Ridge Water Pipeline, which will transport water 142 miles from Burleson to San Antonio. Medina once again fired back against Mayor Taylor saying that such construction contracts were designated for those who supported her candidacy. However, Chairman Medina stopped short of providing an alternative plan for the Vista Ridge Pipeline.

Mayor Taylor would like to move forward with the Vista Ridge Pipeline, however, Councilman Nirenberg has been the most outspoken critic of this project, filing a council consideration request for more oversight of contract changes.

“I supported the contract in October of 2014 based on four criteria: it was fiscally responsible, it emphasized conservation, it was regionally responsible and it was transparent. Since that time, all of those criteria, almost universally, have been ignored, and the changes that have been made to the contract without council consent that we’ve asked for…have called into question whether or not we will get water produced when we need it,” stated Councilman Nirenmberg. “The top economic concern for the state of Texas for our city…is water security. We have to make sure we have water for the future, and [with] this project and the mayor’s leadership we don’t have that confidence anymore. I need to use my position as a member of the SAWS board to make them address the inadequacies of the contract that have happened under Mayor Taylor.” In result, if SAWS fails to address Nirenmberg’s outlined criteria, he will decline his support for the project.

Ultimately, the decision of who will be the next mayor in San Antonio and the approval for the $850 million OneSA Bond remains in the hands of voters. The municipal election is May 6. Early voting continues until May 2. For more information, visit www.bexar.org.