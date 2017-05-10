Mayor Taylor, Councilman Nirenberg face runoff

Deciding the next San Antonio mayor will come down to a runoff between incumbent Mayor Ivy Taylor and District 8 City Councilman Ron Nirenberg.

During the first round of the Mayoral election on Saturday evening, Mayor Taylor came in first with 42.01 percent (41,788 votes), while Councilman Nirenberg (D8) came in at 37.08 percent (36,887 votes) and Chair of the Bexar County Democratic Party Manuel Medina came in third with 15.13 percent (15,049 votes). The final decision on who will be the next mayor will be revealed on Saturday, June 10 after a runoff between the top two candidates.

“This race is about continuing to move San Antonio forward over the next two years. We will build momentum, so go out there and vote,” said Mayor Taylor on Saturday. “Voters have sided with us in large numbers. We are in a runoff, but we were close tonight to winning this race. I have worked so hard to strengthen our basic services for our city and maintain municipal discipline, and I’ll never forget these are your tax dollars.”

Taylor first rose to public office as District 2 city councilwoman in 2009 to represent the city’s East Side and was re-elected in 2011 and 2013. In 2014, Taylor took on the role of interim-mayor after then-Mayor Julian Castro became the secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

In June 2015, she exceeded the votes by winning the runoff election against former State Sen. Leticia Van De Putte. Through her accomplishments, she became the first African American mayor in San Antonio as well as in a city with more than one million people.

During her full term, Mayor Taylor focused on community safety as well as protecting taxpayers’ money. She reached a contract with the San Antonio Police Officers Association (SAPOA) that kept public safety spending to 66 percent of the city’s budget.

The members of SAPOA agreed to a new contract that was approved by City Council on a 9-2 vote. The contract increased pay for police officers while saving $87.5 million in health care costs over the next five years.

Since taking office, Mayor Taylor has also supported the use of body cameras and the creation of specialized police response teams trained to deal with situations involving the homeless and those suffering from mental illness. Creating the Mayor’s Committee on Police-Community Relations, Mayor Taylor has asked law enforcement leaders to work together on developing solutions by increasing police accountability in instances where police behavior is questionable.

“What I want to focus on in the upcoming budget is how we can get more safe officers and for our citizens to feel more comfortable,” continued Mayor Taylor. “We need to become more strategic in figuring out how to budget for the future. Of course economic development is the other part of the coin when it comes to reducing crime, so we need to focus on that.”

Nirenberg was first elected as District 8 councilman in 2013 and was re-elected in 2015. His agenda focuses on providing voters with a city they deserve and a place to be proud to live regardless of location. If elected, Nirenberg proposes a plan for a city with a growing economy with living wages, careers in emerging fields, safe streets, beautified parks and museums, clean and sustainable water sources and fewer traffic jams.

As a father and husband, he has also proposed a vision for San Antonio rooted in cultivating a city able to retain more of its younger generation through city investment. Nirenberg has expounded throughout his campaign that he will spend tax dollars responsibly and with transparency. If elected mayor, he has stated that he will place a premium on ethical and responsible practices.

“The citizens of San Antonio have said they want a Mayor who represents all of San Antonio, a leader for our city, who represents every single person, who resides in the great city of San Antonio,” said the Councilman at his viewing party on Saturday evening. “That’s what this campaign has always been about. No matter where you live, who you are or when you got here, the color of your skin or who you pray to, this is a campaign that has represented you and your dreams of the city you deserve.”

The OneSA Bond was also approved by 66 percent of voters on Saturday, agreeing to an $850 million package that will accommodate rapid growth with 150 new residents each day and 1 million more people by 2040. The bond will improve six propositions that focus on streets, bridges, sidewalks, public safety facilities, parks and recreations, drainage and flood control, and neighborhoods to improve San Antonio. Voters also approved the Alamo College District (ACCD) $450 million bond at 66.83 percent.

Registered voters who did not vote during the May 6 election will have the opportunity to cast their vote during early voting on Tuesday, May 30 until Saturday, June 3. Polling sites will re-open on Monday, June 5 for three days.

For more information, visit www.bexarcounty.org