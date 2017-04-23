Mayor delivers heartfelt State of the City address

Mayor Ivy Taylor delivered her United State of the City Address and touted accomplishments, shared details about the growing job market and announced plans for the future of San Antonio.

“A City with a Heart” was the theme of the address highlighting this year’s most anticipated events with 2017 already proving to be a success year for San Antonio. Mayor Taylor underscored efforts to reach new heights in economic growth, workforce initiatives and redevelopment of key areas of the city.

“When I think about the heart of San Antonio, I think about three characteristics our city shows: our courage, our caring and our character. It is a city where we come together to help during disasters, where we celebrate together as often as possible,” said Mayor Taylor. “Being globally competitive, our city is connected to opportunities and prosperity. With hard work, we are making steady progress toward reaching this vision.”

By 2040, San Antonio is expected to receive over 1.1 million additional people, according to SA Tomorrow. The Mayor has developed an action plan for the next two decades covering the economic infrastructure as well as bringing in new jobs.

The Alamo City currently boasts a population over 2 million people with over 1 million in the city workforce. Twenty percent of growth technology jobs were added in the city from 2015 to 2016, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Nearly two-thirds of U.S. cities are shedding economically and businesses are started to go under due to start-ups. However, in San Antonio, there are additional jobs every year in the tech industry and biosciences.

Mayor Taylor acknowledged co-founder Alberto Altamirano’s new company City Flag, a mobile app that connects locals with their government. The app creates an interactive public service experience as well as allowing citizens to play a role in solving the problems they see in their own neighborhoods.

It allows city leaders to detect patterns that might otherwise have escaped notice, saving time and money. Last month, they won the contract to design the city’s 311 app, allowing locals to be able to request the city’s services or flag issues right on their phone.

The Mayor also advised that the city must come together to affirm the positive historical impact on immigrants from all over the world. A positive business relationship with Mexico will continue to benefit the city and its citizens.

“My challenge is for all of us to work with officials at the state and federal level to ensure that we don’t undo the progress and relationships created over hundreds of years,” continued Mayor Taylor. “And, in particular, the achievement of NAFTA, a city with heart embraces all who can contribute and that’s who we are.”

The police community’s hard work in the San Antonio Police Officers Association (SAPOA) contract and community policing summits were also applauded to provide proactive solutions in building trust and transparency in the community. This will give more opportunity to more San Antonians to not only trust the police, but also be aware of a future in law enforcement policies. Mayor discussed the importance of increasing training for officers better dealing with immigration and all neighborhoods in San Antonio.

The Mayor’s agenda is aimed at keeping San Antonio “a city on the rise” while dealing with an evolving future.