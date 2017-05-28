Marriott celebrates 90th anniversary with donation

The Marriott Corporation celebrated the company’s 90th anniversary at the River Walk location on Wednesday to make tamales for the San Antonio Food Bank (SAFB).

The company was on a mission to make 17,105 tamales or just over 1,425 dozen tamales. Around 250 associates of Marriott affiliated hotels and businesses in San Antonio met at the Marriott Riverwalk hotel to volunteer and assemble the local favorite.

“Our corporate culture here at Marriott is the spirit to serve our guests, associates and community, so this celebration is one of those pieces that we want to accomplish today,” expounded Dusty Smith, general manager at Marriott Residence Inn. “Because [SAFB] does so much for this community and because we have a hard working staff, we wanted to work together to make good for the community.”

Among the numerous charitable organizations the city boasts is the SAFB, which currently serves 58,000 people each week and distributes 74,000,000 meals annually in San Antonio and South Texas. The organization raised $20 million in cash donations, including a record $11 million in contributions as stated in their 2015-2016 impact report.

“The opportunity to be partnering with the Marriott is very exciting because their employees know what hospitality is all about,” said San Antonio Food Bank President/CEO Eric Cooper. “I am humbled when an organization like the Marriott turned their anniversary into a time of giving because [SAFB] will be able to provide nourishment and hope to those in need.

Marriott International began as a nine-seat A&W root beer stand in 1927 and led to the Hot Shoppe restaurant serving root beer, coffee, sandwiches, chili con carne and hot tamales. For the past 90 years, Marriott has not only benefitted those in need, but has also impacted the city’s infrastructure.

Since 2015, there has been a $13.6 billion economic impact in the hospitality industry; and the economic impact in San Antonio has increased nearly 50 percent since 2005, according to San Antonio Area Tourism Council.

Yet fruitful profits have been the basis for altruistic giving. For Wednesday’s event, the company purchased 17,105 ounces of masa, 17,105 ounces of pork sauce and 17,105 husks. This will all amount to 2,138 pounds of tamales, plus husks. They will be one tamale short of the proctored Guinness Book of World Records set by Lanier High School in 2011.

Ultimately, Marriott and their associates returned to the company roots to help feed those in need in San Antonio. Rena Cabello, administrator at Marriott International and volunteer for the day, expressed that this is a rewarding experience to help those less fortunate and to learn the importance of philanthropy.

“I’m here to help the San Antonio community because it’s a great thing to give back to the community,” said Cabello. “I’m just having the satisfaction of knowing that I am going to get it done and it will help those in need.”