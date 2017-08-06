Luxury car rental set to roll in S.A. this fall

Sixt Rent-a-Car, the world’s premiere affordable luxury car rental service, will be rolling out extravagant cars to rent this fall at San Antonio’s International Airport (SAIA).

Sixt is the fifth largest car rental company worldwide, with more than 4,000 locations in 115 countries. The company gives individuals the opportunity to rent BMW, Mercedes, and even Toyota and Hyundai. Prices for the cars range from $19 for a Hyundai or Chevrolet to $100 for Jaguar or Range Rover.

Renters will need to present a valid ID and a credit card. Sixt is also prepared to provide everyone with the “Sixt experience” complete with top tier customer service.

“San Antonio is a specific market where we have long believed we can compete successfully, earning a relationship with untold thousands of new customers,” said Daniel Florence, Sixt USA’s co-president. “Because we are focused on the leisure consumer, these great cities are key areas. They’re famous as first-rate vacation destinations, rich with sights to see, and filled with wonderful places to drive.”

Sixt will be one of several car rental facilities that will be housed at SAIA’s Consolidated Rental Car and Public Parking Facility (CONRAC). The $165.6 million, seven-story facility will be completed in March 2018.

The 1.8 million square foot facility will house 13 rental car companies in one centralized lobby, include a Quick Turn Around facility for fueling, vacuuming, washing and light maintenance and provide new short term public parking for travelers.

As of February, the project is 57 percent complete, which includes the Outer Curb Sky Bridge, Public Parking Garage Slab and the 1.8 million square foot facility is under construction. The rental car portion is expected to be complete for passenger use in December 2017.

“Sixt was founded in 1912 and maintains alliances with renowned brands in the hotel industry, well-known airlines and numerous prominent service providers in the tourism sector,” continued Florence. “We enjoy being housed in an airport to provide individuals the opportunity to enjoy their city experience in a luxury car.”

Sixt has been in the US market since 2011, and is headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. The company has grown to over 750 employees in the US, and more than 50 rental locations. Sixt has its international registered headquarters in Pullach near Munich, Germany and is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services for business and corporate customers as well as private travelers.

As of 2016, The Sixt Group generates revenues of $2.84 billion ($2.4 Euros). With representations in over 100 countries worldwide Sixt is constantly looking for new opportunities with cities and employment.

Sixth is currently offering 25-30 employment opportunities to the San Antonio market. Bilingual skills are a plus for this fast growing company.

“We are focused on growing the business overall, and being able to bring the Sixt experience to the entire U.S. market over the long term,” expressed Florence. “We are the number one market share leader in Germany, second largest in all of Europe. It’s an interesting concept as a start up company with a lot of experience that looks forward to grow in the future.”

For more information, visit www.sixt.com.