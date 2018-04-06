Luminaria builds foundation for Tricentennial year

Luminaria announced this year’s free contemporary arts festival will take place on Saturday, November 10 from 7 p.m. to 12 p.m. at Hemisfair for its Tricentennial edition.

The organization also announced that Hemisfair will be the host until 2020. This year’s site partners will include Hemisfair, Mexican Cultural Institute (MCI), Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico(UNAM), the City of San Antonio Convention Center and the Magik Theatre.

A special program will be unveiled at the historic San Jose Mission, a designated World Heritage Organization site, on Sunday, Nov. 11. Other free and ticketed events will be available throughout the festival weekend to enrich the experience with the arts.

For 2018, Luminaria’s artistic partners include the Artist Foundation of San Antonio, National Association of Latino Arts and Culture (NALAC), Contemporary Art Month (CAM), Southern Poetry Slam, National Park Service and Western National Parks Association and the Consulate General of Mexico.

“Luminaria believes in providing artists with opportunity because we respect them,” said Kathy Armstrong, Luminaria’s executive director. “Arts are an economic generator; there is no doubt that when you have a neighborhood that is taken over by arts activate the site. Arts bring us together, they ask us to look at the world with a new lens and inspire people to create.”

Since its inception, Luminaria brought in over one million attendees in 10 years. More than 20,000 people attend Luminaria annually and 30 percent report that Luminaria is their first exposure to downtown venues.

Now, Luminaria is calling all artists interested in participating in this years’ festival to apply. Artists are encouraged to submit a proposal on PublicArtist.org. The application will be open until May 15. Details about the free application process are on LuminariaSA.org under “Get Involved.” Proposals should consider the history, land and cultures of San Antonio.

As for the Luminaria 2018 Mission San Jose Interpretive Arts Program, the featured artist’s work will open on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 and will be on display or active through Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. Their work will be accessible during the Mission’s normal hours of operation.

The featured artist will choose a site for their work on the grounds of Mission San Jose, excluding the church. Only one artist will be selected for this special program.

“Through many years of different artists in the communities and all sorts of people working on Luminaria on the back end, Luminaria has been able to showcase all the arts in San Antonio for free for 10 years,” continued Armstrong.

The festival was conceived in partnership with the City of San Antonio in 2008 to stimulate artistic and economic development. The 2018 iteration finds the organization an independent entity now able to attract more lucrative funding sources. It also aims to transform urban spaces and makes a powerful impact on the revitalization of San Antonio’s downtown neighborhoods.

Luminaria’s curatorial approach has been driven by art experts who represent a diverse San Antonio. Luminaria’s Featured Artists showcase innovative, edgy and ever-inspiring art in the form of visual art, music, performance, film, poetry and more. Luminaria is San Antonio’s cultural connector between artists, audiences and the world.

For more information, visit www.luminariasa.org.