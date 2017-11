Los Spurs se sacuden mala racha con los Hornets de Charlotte y Suns de Phoenix

Nationally Syndicated Morning Drive Show ‘Don Cheto Al Aire’ Debuts in Chicago, Fifth Largest Hispanic Market in U.S. — Legendary Los Angeles radio personality Don Cheto and his crew take over windy city airwaves —

Premios de la Radio 2017 Honors Best of Regional Mexican Music in U.S., Broadcast Live from Hollywood’s Dolby Theater — Star-studded music extravaganza pays homage to DREAMERS and airs November 9th on EstrellaTV Network, 8PM/ 7C — — An awards show voted on entirely by the public—the fans! —