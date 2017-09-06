Local student ignites passion for education

When 17 year-old Karina Ortiz was a junior in high school, she had to say goodbye to Christian Academy of San Antonio (CASA), a school she attended since Pre-K.

CASA closed down in May due to funding issues. Devastated to leave behind the only educational institution she ever knew, Ortiz recounts finding another school as a difficult process because she wanted to continue with a private education.

“I was on scholarship when I went to CASA, and I wanted to carry the same experiences onto my senior year,” said Ortiz to La Prensa. “Then I came across the Christian School at Castle Hills and I did not think it was an option due to cost. But many people encouraged me to apply, so I sent the documents and I applied. It turns out I had gotten a full scholarship, it’s a blessing.”

During her experience at CASA, Ortiz learned that education extends beyond the classroom. Her volunteer work through the Bank of America Student Leaders program this summer at Communities in Schools (CIS) opened her door to possibilities.

As a “student leader,” she participated in an eight-week paid internship at a local non-profit organization where she learned first-hand about the needs of her community and the critical role non-profits play. She also learned valuable civic, social and business leadership skills.

“I hand the opportunity to volunteer at Crockett Elementary and it was amazing for me to see students eager to learn and focused on the possibility of college and their future career path,” continued Ortiz. “In July, I was able to work with other student leaders, who were at different flights throughout the summer. It was ultimately a rewarding experience to work with students throughout the summer.”

Through the Bank of America Student Leaders Program, Ortiz also got the opportunity to attend the Student Leaders Summit held in Washington, D.C. for a week. She learned about how government, business and the non-profit sector work together to address critical community needs.

“It was really humbling. We also had the opportunity to explore [the city] visiting the monuments and Capitol Hill. I am blessed to be a part of the Bank of America Program,” expounded Ortiz. “I had the opportunity to meet all of the student leaders across America to speak about how to make a difference in their own community. We were able to hear speakers talking about important issues in our society and in our country and it was just very motivating.”

Her experience ignited a passion to underscore the need for advocacy in education in San Antonio. That commitment to taking an active role in her community is part of a much larger vision to keep San Antonio a thriving place to work and live.

With the experience she has garnered, she is ready to pursue that passion. Ortiz is currently enjoying her senior year in High School and looking forward to applying at the University of Texas at Austin, Georgetown Wheaton College, Stanford, University of Southern California, St. Mary’s and Trinity for her eventual studies in International Relations.

For more information on the Bank of America Student Leadership Program, visit www.sanantonioworks.org/bank-america-student-leaders-program.