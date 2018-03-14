Local renowned food critic publishes first book

San Antonio award winning food critic Edmund Tijerina published his first book, “San Antonio’s Best Restaurants: A Dining Guide for Texas’ Most Beloved City,” highlighting the city’s best eats.

In the book, Tijerina illustrates the best of San Antonio with categories including Tex-Mex, Vietnamese; and even restaurants that are so romantic, you can pop the question. Tijerina also highlights the city’s excellent chef-driven restaurants that can compete with the best in the country.

“I have been writing about food since 2009, and with a little professional restaurant experience myself, people would call, text and send me emails asking me for recommendations,” said Tijerina to La Prensa. “They would ask for a place to impress a business client or pop the questions. I had thought of doing a restaurant book and I decided to finally do it to provide recommendations for everyone.”

Tijerina came up with 40 different categories from which to choose considering there are over 4,500 and counting. He had to narrow down, from experience with past recommendations, the best places to eat.

He not only decided to break it down into settings and type of food, he also added a personal touch on his favorite places to go. As he wrote his book, he reflected on how the culinary scene in San Antonio has flourished with more authentic cuisine. Although he felt like he did not have enough space to add more, he decided to come up with a future plan.

“I’m going to update this annually, this edition doesn’t have a year on it, but of course as soon as I publish it, I have to start thinking of a 2019 version,” continued Tijerina. “Things may change or close or may change chefs and there is going to be a lot of new arrivals. I can keep publishing it with the editions and it will be an evolving record of where to go in San Antonio.”

He currently contributes to San Antonio Magazine as its food and dining writer and hosts his own website, SanAntoniosBestRestaurants.com. Previously, he served as Food and Drink Editor, Writer and Restaurant Critic at the San Antonio Express-News.

His writing anchored the section, which won best newspaper food section in its class for seven years in a row from the Association of Food Journalists. That organization also awarded him with Best Newspaper Feature and runner-up as Best Restaurant Critic.

As he continues his saga to find the best restaurants, Tijerina hopes to see more added to the delicious future of the San Antonio culinary scene.

“I really hope to see some higher end places focusing on what makes San Antonio unique,” said Tijerina. “I would love to see more restaurants focusing on the history of San Antonio and South Texas. I hope that San Antonio never loses the rootedness it has, the Taquerias on every corner and neighborhood stop where you can get a good plate of enchiladas.”

The book is available for $9.99 in Paperback on www.amazon.com plus free shipping. If you would like to make a suggestion for the 2019 edition, you can contact Tijerina via his website.