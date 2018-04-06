Local CEO ranked among most powerful Latinas

Dr. Veronica Muzquiz Edwards, CEO of local healthcare industry company InGenesis, Inc., was recently named one of the “50 Most Powerful Latinas in Corporate America” by Fortune Magazine.

The second annual list aims to spotlight Latina executives, serving as a platform to continue their legacy and amplify their voices to inspire the next generation of minority women.

Four criteria were used when selecting the honorees on the list including: size and importance of the woman’s business in the global economy, health and direction of the business and the arc of the woman’s career and their social and cultural influence. This year, the nominees on the “Most Powerful Latinas” list nearly doubled, with 15 business leaders joining the list for the first time.

“I’m honored to be included among such accomplished women. Recognition is a reminder of the significant contributions made by millions of remarkable Latinas,” said Dr. Edwards. “InGenesis remains committed to developing and promoting the next generation of leaders, whose diverse skills and experience help InGenesis to develop innovative solutions for our customers.”

Dr. Edwards was chosen because her company’s client portfolio includes approximately half of Fortune 500 companies and the nation’s leading healthcare, Pharma and research entities. Edwards recently led InGenesis through its acquisition of Kelly Healthcare Resources, a division of Kelly Services.

Her leadership skills led her to be elected by American National Standards Institute (ANSI) to serve as chair. She is also the head of the U.S. delegation for the ISO Technical Advisory Group developing healthcare management standards.

Dr. Edwards built her company in 1998 as a single employee operation. Over time, InGenesis has become one of the largest workforce solutions companies in the United States and the largest diversity-owned healthcare-staffing firm in the nation.

Earlier this year, the company celebrated its twentieth anniversary with the acquisition of Kelly Healthcare Resources. InGenesis’ comprehensive service portfolio includes managed service programs, recruitment process outsourcing, consulting and staffing solutions. Its quality and compliance programs incorporate Malcolm Baldrige principles for performance excellence and have earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval.

“The key is assembling a dedicated and experienced team that communicates and builds an infrastructure that is competitively positioned to the future,” said Dr. Edwards. “Our solutions are delivered with integrity and innovation and they focus on a lot of compliance of clients that we have. Employees want to be a part of a story that we write every single day together.”

Dr. Edwards was born and raised in San Antonio with her mother and grandparents coming from Mexico. She decided to build her business in the Alamo City because she wanted to continue to participate in a diverse and supportive community.

There is currently 85 percent or more of InGenesis employees that are suppliers located in San Antonio. With her company thriving, Dr. Edwards also enjoys using her resources to help the community.

After recently losing her brother to diabetes, she merged with American Diabetes Association to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes. She also participates in healthcare scholarships with the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU).

“I feel passionate about positively impacting the community where we live and work,” said Dr. Edwards. “Our philanthropic efforts are milestones that contribute something positive to the community. That is part of the [company], so having that opportunity to be a role model means you keep contributing along the way.”

For more information about InGenesis, visit www.ingenesis.com.