Liftfund, community partners launch Westside Edible Garden

LiftFund recently broke ground on their new Edible Garden designed to reduce food insecurity, foster food entrepreneurship and bring nutritional education to the Westside community.

The Edible Garden will be located in the 78207 zip code, a designated food desert, where a significant number of residents reside more than a half mile from the nearest supermarket. The Edible Garden is expected to be completed by mid-November.

The garden was a collaborative effort with the San Antonio Food Bank and the Martinez Street Women’s Center. The Farm Bureau Bank has sponsored the garden’s development through a charitable grant of $100,000.

“LiftFund is proud to partner with Farm Bureau Bank, the Food Bank and the Martinez Street Women’s Center to launch this needed initiative to improve the food environment of the Westside,” said Janie Barrera, LiftFund CEO and president. “The Edible Garden will provide women and families with access to fresh produce, and an opportunity to learn how to plant, grow, cook and sell the harvested fruits and vegetables.”

According to the San Antonio Food Bank (SAFB), Texas was ranked second in the nation for food insecurity with one in six living in food insecure homes. 46 percent of SAFB clients work and still cannot afford food and 67 percent of SAFB clients have income below the poverty level. In fact, 25 percent of clients had to choose between food and medical attention.

The SAFB has quickly grown to serve 58,000 individuals a week in one of the largest service areas in Southwest Texas. The company plans to build out the garden and assist with the initial planting and harvesting of plant and tree varieties.

“We believe that food is medicine and access to healthy food and nutrition education plays a vital role in the prevention and treatment of health-related diseases. We are delighted to help build this garden which will provide nourishment to our community,” said Eric Cooper, SAFB CEO/president.

The SA Tomorrow Comprehensive Plan has included numerous strategies to help encourage health and wellness in San Antonio. One of their goals will be to encourage the development of grocery stores offering healthy, natural foods along with farmer’s markets, community gardens and other amenities within one fourth to a half mile walking distance of all neighborhoods.

The barriers to allowing vacant land to be used for community gardens and urban agriculture were amended in the Unified Development Code in January 2016. This strategy focuses on promoting the use of underutilized land to qualified farmers and gardeners to support the local economy, improve food access and security, and assist with carbon sequestration.

They also plan to educate community members about the value of good nutrition and healthy foods. They would also like to discourage the consumption of fast foods and unhealthy, highly processed foods.

According to SA Tomorrow, fresh food is hard to find in some areas. Forty percent of the county’s urbanized population lived at least one mile from a grocery store and the number of farmers markets decreased by 26 percent between 2009 and 2013.

“Farm Bureau Bank is proud of its partnership with LiftFund and thrilled to sponsor The Edible Garden. Our goal is to provide a learning opportunity for the San Antonio community that focuses on food growth and the development of entrepreneurial skills.” Will Hileman, Farm Bureau Bank President and CEO, said.

This partnership will also allow the Martinez Street Women’s Center to offer healthy eating classes utilizing the community garden; expand their educational programming to encourage leadership and empower women. The center plans on teaching the organizational and entrepreneurial skills needed to sell harvested produce.

On a regular basis, The Martinez Street Women’s Center provides young girls and women access to vital health services, quality education and advocacy. The Community Health Program serves over 2,000 women annually through clinical breast exams, health screenings, pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables and consultations with medical providers.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to bring more access to education and healthy foods to San Antonio community members,” said Andrea Figueroa, executive director for the Martinez Street Women’s Center. “Through this community garden, the women and girls we serve will enhance their knowledge, build leadership skills, and be able to enjoy the healthy harvest year after year with their families and community members.”