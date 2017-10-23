Legoland and Sea Life Aquarium break ground at Rivercenter

On Oct.17, a press conference was held at south entrance of RiverCenter Mall to announce two major attractions coming to San Antonio in the summer of 2018. A line of elementary students sat in front of parallel to the presentation in work vest and plastic play hard hats, awaiting their time help in the initial ‘groundbreaking’ ceremony.

Legoland Discovery Center and Sea Life Aquarium, in association with Merlin Entertainment Group, will be some of the newest amenities to hit the Alamo City for all to enjoy. San Antonio will house the 10th Legoland, and ninth Sea Life Aquarium in the entire United States, making the city that much more iconic.

“Legoland Discovery Center San Antonio will be the ultimate indoor lego play ground and Sea Life an amazing underwater world.” Jeremy Aguillen, Legoland Discovery Center San Antonio and Sea Life San Antonio Aquarium General Manager.

Aguillen stated that attractions will also include Lego car racing, master classes with a Lego master builder, and Lego miniland that will showcase iconic San Antonio buildings, that will be voted on by San Antonians. The aquarium plans to bring the importance of marine life and its conservation by placing a massive ocean tank with a walk through underwater tunnel to view marine life from all corners of the seas.

“From our expanding culinary scene, to our cultural assets, and our rich history, the city is an authentic fascinating destination.” Michael Woody, Visit San Antonio Vice President of Community Outreach and Development.

The two attraction will cover more than 65,000 square feet and are set to be major sources of tourism and local entertainment for San Antonio’s upcoming tricentennial.

Recreation is not the only goal for the new allurements that have hit downtown. With these new centers there is an educational aspect that was made pertinent by the final keynote speaker Dr. Osman Ozturgut, Dean of Graduate Studies at University of Incarnate Word.

“A very strong predictor of academic achievement is how early the kids are moving and exploring their world,” Dr. Ozturgut said. “Play and hands on learning are perhaps the most important aspects of a child’s life.”

After Dr. Oztugut’s closing remarks the elementary students were invited to the center of the ceremony each pushing small wheelbarrows carrying either sand or Legos. They poured out their barrels and were handed play shovels to signify the groundbreaking and start of the attractions construction.