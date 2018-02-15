Jay Hulings, Castro brothers campaign in S.A.

Jay Hulings, candidate for the 23rd Congressional District, recently made a stop in San Antonio for his “Opportunity in America” tour as early voting looms in the near future.

Former Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Julian Castro and Congressman Joaquin Castro (TX-20) joined him in his first of five stops. He is running against incumbent Republican Rep. Will Hurd (TX-23) and urged voters to go to the polls on Feb. 20 for early voting.

Hulings campaign is centered on the idea that anyone from anywhere can make it in America. That means investing in education, affordable healthcare and passing comprehensive immigration reform in support of DREAMers.

“Texans want success, good jobs and a growing economy,” said Jay Hulings. “Some of the [Democratic push] is coming from people starting to realize who you elect and vote for is crucial. We need people working together and not just showing up.”

For the last decade, Hulings has served as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas. There, he specialized in public corruption, national security and organized crime prosecutions.

Among the many controversial topics addressed included reassessing border security. The only real solution, according to Hulings, is through comprehensive immigration reform including a pathway to citizenship, a guest worker program, better technology and resources for border security professionals.

Hulings also offered protecting DREAMers after President Trump decided to revoke legal status, putting them at risk for deportation.

Hulings also outlined his plan to move toward a system of universal, affordable and quality health care. He explained that he wanted to build improvements on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the Child Health Insurance Program (CHIP). He also offered to expand Medicaid, empower Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices and other medical services and adopt a public option on the exchanges.

While in Congress, he also outlined that he would make education a national priority by investing in universal pre-K, supporting teachers and expanding vocational training. He stated that he would like to build a model program similar to former HUD Secretary Julian Castro’s Pre-K 4 SA program.

In the 2016-2017 school year, a randomly selected group of 500 Pre-K 4 SA children participated in the Pencil Tap; 471 students (94.2 percent of the selected group) were assessed using the Pencil Tap during the spring of the pre-K year.

On average, Pre-K 4 SA children’s percentage of correct responses was nearly 78 percent. This average percentage of correct responses is nearly eight percent higher than a recent city-level pre-K evaluation from New York.

Hulings also proposed to reduce student debt by ensuring that most eligible students can attend a four-year university. He wants vocational and technology training offered as well that will enhance technology-dependent economy.

“I have known Jay for 20 years, and he has the most important thing we need in public service and that is integrity,” said former HUD Secretary Castro. “We look at a Washington D.C. and a White House that has been dishonest. Jay’s values reflect the values of the Texas 23rd District: hard work and a belief in the American Dream.”

He graduated from Virginia Tech and Harvard Law School. His education then led to the opportunity to serve as a National Security Policy Advisor on Capitol Hill and then as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in President Obama’s Justice Department in San Antonio and Del Rio.

After growing frustration with the current administration, Hulings decided to run for the Texas’ 23rd Congressional District.

“This district stretches from San Antonio to El Paso,” said Rep. Castro (TX-20). “This is a time of transition in this country and we need somebody out there who is going to make sure that this nation and this district is a place of opportunity for the people in it.”

For more information about Jay Hulings campaign, visit www.jayhulings.com.