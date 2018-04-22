James Avery showcases Fiesta charms

James Avery Artisan Jewelry is commemorating the citywide Fiesta celebration by showcasing the rich and diverse heritage San Antonio enjoys with celebratory charms.

The new additions show the love James Avery has for San Antonio with charms including The Alamo, a Margarita, a Viva Fiesta and the Lime Green Enhancer bead. When making the special edition products, the company sets an expectation for the Fiesta charms to continue to be well received by area customers.

For the company, Fiesta is a special time for the city to celebrate its heritage, diversity and to honor the memory of the Alamo and heroes of the Battle of San Jacinto. They also made a Tricentennial collection, which was designed to commemorate three centuries of the rich culture and history of San Antonio.

“Each piece of James Avery Jewelry is designed to reflect the things that are important in life,” said John McCullough, COO of James Avery Artisan Jewelry. “Whether that’s San Antonio’s rich history or capturing a personal memory, such as going to summer camp in the hill country where our legacy began. James Avery has been providing its customers the ability to tell their story in their own way for decades.”

The Viva Fiesta charm represents locals showing pride for the splendor of San Antonio’s most popular annual festival with this sterling silver engraved charm. The Margarita Charm is the quintessential drink of the Riverwalk where locals and tourists enjoy the charming views of the historical landmark.

The Alamo Charm exemplifies the history of San Antonio in light of the monumental Tricentennial celebration. The Lime Green Enhancer bead draws inspiration from the exuberant Latin American Roots down to the color palette synonymous with Hispanic influence.

“Because our humble roots started nearby in Kerrville, we understand and share the passion and excitement about San Antonio and we are honored to be able to help San Antonians celebrate,” continued McCullough.

James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. The company offers finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather wallets.

They are a multi-channel retailer with 80 James Avery stores in five states. Their jewelry is also available in over 200 Dillard’s stores in Texas and in 27 additional states. James Avery crafts jewelry in four Texas workshops including Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville.

The next collection they are working towards is Mother’s Day gifts, offering a variety of unique gift choices for moms. They are offering clients charms to declare their love, as a symbol of faith, as well colorful art glass that can live together on any bracelet or necklace. Ultimately, James Avery is one artisan jewelry store that prepares for all celebrations whether local or national.

“We’re often told our jewelry helps keep families feeling connected even when they’re not physically together,” said McCullough. “In addition, we are also excited about the launch of our new Palais Collection, which features layers of gorgeous gems framed in sterling silver. The collection includes necklaces, earrings and rings with lab-created kunzite and pink sapphire, as well as mother of pearl, milky quartz or green agate.”

For more information on all the latest designs commemorating the Alamo City, visit JamesAvery.com or Facebook at facebook.com/JamesAvery.