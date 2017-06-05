An app to make voting easy in runoff election

On Tuesday May 30, 2017 early voting began for the runoff election. The last day of early voting is Tuesday, June 6.

Voter turnout is expected to extremely low for this runoff election given the total from the general election earlier this month. Only 11.3 percent of registered voters turned out to vote for the general, and over 50 percent of them were over 60 years old. Less than 9 percent of all voters were under 35, and only 2 percent of eligible voters under 35 turned out to vote. We need to change this and we need help to make sure everyone knows that this election is happening and how to get informed.

A new mobile tool is being debuted this election that makes it easy for citizens to vote and get to the polls. The app is completely free to download and is in both English and Spanish. It features a full sample ballot so that citizens know if they have a runoff in their district, with an interactive video voter’s guide on the candidates, as well as voter’s guides from the League of Women Voters, MOVE San Antonio and the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce.

The app also includes a polling place navigator to make it easy to find the nearest polling place and will provide directions all the way there. It also includes an aggregated election calendar across a variety of organizations hosting election related events, and provides push notifications to ensure voters are reminded throughout the election cycle to get to the polls.

“Our goal with the mobile app is to put all of the info you need right in the palm of your hand. We want to take all of the hassle out being prepared for this important runoff election. We will notify you of all of the important dates and deadlines, and everything you need is in one place,” said Jeff Cardenas, co-Founder of ThinkVoting and developer of the app.

Represent!SA Campaign:

The app is one of the tools offered as part of the Represent!SA Campaign. The campaign is being spearheaded by the Civic Technology Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to creating free digital tools for citizens. The goal of the campaign was to bring together the brightest minds from leading civic organizations and local businesses in an effort to raise awareness around the upcoming election and encourage more people to get to the polls. Their goal is to use innovative technology and a grassroots campaign to improve voter turnout this election.

The campaign consists of leaders from organizations and businesses such as MOVE San Antonio, Mi Familia Vota, NAACP, NALEO, SA2020, UTSA Center for Civic Engagement, the Civic Technology Foundation, League of Women Voters, ThinkVoting, OCI Group and the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce. Visit representsa.org for links to download the app and view web resources available for the election.

“We are pulling together some of the best minds in San Antonio to work together towards improving voter turnout this election. Currently San Antonio has one of the lowest voter turnout rates of any city in the U.S. The goal of Represent!SA is to change that,” said Jeff Cardenas, executive director of the Civic Technology Foundation.

Download the app today!

iOS: http://bit.ly/repsa-ios

Android: http://bit.ly/repsa-android