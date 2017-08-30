Hurricane Harvey takes Texas by storm

When Hurricane Harvey made landfall on Friday, Texans along the coast, from Corpus Christi to Houston, made San Antonio their refuge away from the storm.

As of Monday, there are currently 959 evacuees and 708 patients coordinated through San Antonio in shelters. In addition to 192 evacuated pets received at the emergency shelter, ACS staff also assisted in the rescue of two injured seagulls and a goose from Rockport. 200 Gembler Road is the reception center for every evacuee, regardless of their mode of transportation.

According to JP Morgan, it is estimated the damage Harvey will create will cost between $10 billion to $20 billion, making it one of the top 10 costly hurricanes to come into the U.S. Harvey is also classified to be one of the top 10 strongest storms to hit the U.S. since 2004.

“The City of San Antonio has done an excellent job to prepare for what has become a very dangerous storm,” said Mayor Nirenberg. “Although San Antonio continues to remain under a tropical storm warning and under a flash flood watch, we have been lucky to avoid the devastating impacts of the rain. We will continue to work hard to fulfill the needs [of evacuees].”

The San Antonio Fire Department (SAFD) also responded by setting up operations in Victoria by sending a command bus with personnel. They have also sent members to the Refugio Fire Department with much-needed equipment due to losing their fire station. They are also redeploying assets over to the Houston area including an “AmBus” that can transport 20 critical patients.

“[Teams] are going to go in and do damage assessments, search of any structures, make sure they triage those structures and clear,” expounded SAFD Chief Charles Hood. “Once that mission is done if they have not seen any patients out of those extractions, they are going to be pulled back, a lot of times those resources are going to go out and work for 14 days.”

Chief Hood also pointed out deployed teams are self-sufficient and able to respond to the needs in Houston where 1,000 water rescues are ready to be cued for dispatch.

Damage has also been seen in San Antonio as CPS Energy crews have worked on 215 downed wires and replaced 30 poles. There are 36 outages affecting 162 customers as of Sunday. City crews have also been working to address road closures and other issues reported by the community, including clearing 154 trees from the public right-of-way in the last few days.

Although there have been small damage around the city, there has been encouragement from City officials and Bexar County for the community to lend a hand during this time of need.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center currently has less than one day’s supply of blood due to the increase in demand to support affected areas. To become a donor, please call 210-731-5590 or visit southtexasblood.org for more information.

Food donations can be dropped off at the San Antonio Food Bank (SAFB) warehouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All City Council District Field Offices will also operate as additional SAFB drop-off sites.

Hurricane victims are in need of food, diapers, baby formula, pet supplies, hygiene products and unused clothing. No used clothing will be accepted under any circumstances. Please visit safoodbank.org for specifics on hours of operation and available locations. Those who are also interested in volunteering are also encouraged to call 311 for information.

“The San Antonio Food Bank stands ready to help those from the disaster. We are the official coordinating agency to donate material items and monetary donations,” said Michael Guerra, SAFB chief development officer. “We have been providing 4,000 meals a day cooking out our kitchen from Haven for Hope to the shelters. San Antonio has been a giving community.”

Harvey is expected to make a loop and come back onshore into Southeast Texas Tuesday as a Tropical Storm. If an individual has any questions, 311 is available for updates on city services. Residents are also encouraged to visit the City of San Antonio and Bexar County websites for up-to-date information on road closures.