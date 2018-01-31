Holocaust survivor Williams honored at Bexar County Courthouse

On Sept. 1 1939, Nazi Germany invaded Poland causing the second World War. More than 80 million people lost their lives in the single greatest cataclysmic event caused by mankind. Of these casualties at least 11 million would be a direct effect of the Holocaust.

Rose Sherman Williams, is a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor that shared her story of turmoil and survival across the world. On Jan. 29, the Global Embassy for Activist of Peace honored Williams at the San Antonio Bexar County Courthouse. The International Holocaust Remembrance day passed on Jan. 27 and the Global Embassy saw it fit to recognize the San Antonio resident.

“We got a letter from city hall to leave our home in one hour,” Williams recalled. “Can you believe it? If you had to leave your home in one hour, what would be the one thing to take?”

At the beginning of the Nazi occupation in her hometown In 1939, in the first days of the second world war, the 12-year-old Williams was living with her immediate family in Poland. Her father was 42, her mother 40, her 17-year-old brother, her younger 7-year-old brother, a 10-year-old sister and her grandmother.

For the next five years Williams would endure unspeakable conditions in the most systematic mass killing the world has ever seen. It began by living in the ghettos under horrible conditions, sparse food, little to no money, and the growing fear of life under the Nazis.

“They gave us an empty basement, no heat, no water, no toilet,” Williams said. “On and on, horrible things would happen. But we tried to make the best of it. Life in the ghetto was very hard.”

After overpopulation and crowding, the ghetto that Williams’ family had been staying in was liquidated and its inhabitants sent to concentration camps. Williams would never see her parents or grandmother again. She would spend time at one of the most notorious of death camps, Auschwitz.

“They would put people in showers, and they looked like shower heads, and after they were showered they were taken to the crematory to be burned,” Williams remembered. “We couldn’t believe it. How could such atrocities be possible?”

After the war, Williams emigrated to the United States where she found her new home in San Antonio, Texas. Due to the loss of her family members, Williams would not speak of her experience for another two decades, until finally sharing her story with the world and community she lived in. Since then Williams has been delivering speeches on behalf of those who never left the ghettos and concentration camps.

“I was asked by one of the directors of San Antonio to become a speaker for the Holocaust Museum, it took me 20 years to do it. I hope it might help. I’ve spoken to thousands and thousands of children, encouraging them to believe in themselves.” Williams stated.

Several elected officials, bestowed resolutions upon Williams who humbly accepted with a smile and handshake for each one. San Antonio’s own Commissioner Tommy Calvert was on scene to give the proclamation of remembrance and witness living history.

“We have a long way to go in terms of raising the consciousness of the community,” Tommy Calvert Bexar County Commissioner Precinct 4, stated. “This day of remembrance gives a lot of pause for our current time, particularly how Arabs, Latinos, and Muslims have been scapegoated for a lot of the ills of society.”

A beacon shining through out the courtroom, Williams lingered to shake hands, take countless pictures with admires, and thank those who recognized her. Amidst all the press and media, the 90-year holocaust survivor walked with her valet repeatedly making sure that he had gotten something to eat, an inspiration of kindness, in all manners.