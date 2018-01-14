Holocaust: Learn and Remember commemorates creative minds

The Holocaust Memorial Museum of San Antonio, along with the San Antonio Public Library (SAPL) recently announced their continued partnership to host the sixth annual Holocaust: Learn and Remember Commemoration.

The 2018 theme “Art & Survival” will focus on artists and works of art that explore the experience of survivors during the war and after liberation during the 1940s. For 30 days, program attendees will have the opportunity to explore the Holocaust through the eyes of survivors at powerful art exhibits, film screenings, live performances, and presentations from nationally recognized scholars.

The Central Library Gallery will also include “Through the Eyes of Survivors: The Art of Healing,” a moving and powerful exhibition that explores major historical aspects of the Holocaust. It begins with Jewish life in pre-Holocaust Europe and ending with the liberation of Nazi concentration and extermination camps across the continent and the remarkable return to life as survivors.

“It was six years ago we talked about this concept and about the importance of not forgetting the Holocaust, especially during these times of lack of tolerance,” said Ramiro Salazar, SAPL Director. “We discussed the importance of teaching tolerance through programs, and a potential partnership with the library staff, Holocaust memorial museum and Jewish community center and able to bring the two entities together.”

Since 1975, Holocaust education has become a priority for the San Antonio Jewish community after a timely request to school districts. As a result, the Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation created a special, short curriculum to supplement World War II studies in high schools; a hole that was filled after history textbooks did not mention the Holocaust.

26 years later in 2001, The Holocaust Memorial Museum of San Antonio officially opened their doors. Thousands of students annually visit the museum and learn the history of this time period, view a film or participate in listening to a Holocaust survivor’s testimony.

“We seek to inspire, improve and to help escape the impasse brought on by the forces of hate and the feelings of apathy,” said Ellen Ollervidez, director of Holocaust Memorial Museum of San Antonio. “We are learning from those with creative talents to provide us a glimpse of the human experience from one of the darkest of times.”

One of those creative highlights at this year’s commemoration focuses on the film “Nathan the Wise,” a play published by Gotthold Ephraim Lessing in 1779 and a plea for religious tolerance. It was then adapted into a silent film in 1922 and directed by Manfred Noa and starring Fritz Greiner, Carl de Vogt and Lia Eibenschütz. The film provoked protests in Munich from far-right groups who felt it was “too Jewish.”

Eva Balcazar, a Holocaust survivor, stated that Noa was not only a family friend, but he was also one of many artists who were considered as threats by Hitler’s propaganda. Balcazar stated that Hitler wanted to do away with the creative minds to censor one’s freedom of speech.

“The ones that suffered the most were artists, painters, writers, actors and filmmakers,” recalled Balcazar. “Many left, so that we can still enjoy their work, but the majority didn’t and when we think back today of the immense brain power and wealth of creativity that we lost. It was one of the biggest human tragedies and not just our personal losses.”

Fortunately, Balcazar was one of the individuals that fled and relocated to Ecuador with her family. The small Jewish settlement that became her new home became a beacon of hope in difficult times.

By 1941, that small Jewish community grew to 300,000 people. The community was on a mission to gain religious freedom by celebrating holidays, cemetery services, embrace culture and be social.

Noa’s film, however, gives many a glimpse of not only the past, but also an unknown present for America.

“This film was a plea for tolerance and in that time, propaganda machines were bringing ideas such as religious intolerance, and was a tool wielded by powerful men,” continued Ollervidez. “The message of the youth and the wise was a threat to the regime. The year 1922 carried extremely sensitive times, and in 2018, we live in extremely sensitive times and this film is a reminder that goodwill, respect and communication can bridge what divides us.”

For more information about the sixth annual Holocaust: Learn and Remember Commemoration and a complete schedule of programs, visit www.learnandremember.org. For more information about The Holocaust Memorial Museum of San Antonio, visit www.hmmsa.org.