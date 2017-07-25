Healthcare NOW takes aim at proposed AHCA

Healthcare NOW San Antonio announced their local rally against President Trump and the GOP to demand Medicare for all instead of the proposed American Health Care Act (AHCA).

The rally will take place Saturday, July 29 at 10 am at the Hemisfair pavilion. The rally will end with the community screening of “Fix it: Healthcare at the Turning Point,” a documentary created by Richard Master, founder and owner of MCS Industries.

Sofia Sepulveda, Healthcare NOW-San Antonio co-chair posited that special interests, through financially swaying elections and powerful lobby groups, directly contribute to exorbitant medical costs.

“I became an activist for healthcare because of personal circumstances. We stand here today in solidarity ready to make Medicare possible for all,” said Sepulveda. “Sixty percent of all the bankruptcies in the U.S. are because of medical debt. We know that 40 percent of the debt in the U.S. could be prevented if people had access to better healthcare.”

Over 50.7 million Americans are uninsured and more than 44,000 adults die annually from lack of coverage, according to the American Journal of Public Health. Texas alone has five million people uninsured, and 300,000 of them are children.

The rate of Texas women who died from complications related to pregnancy doubled from 2010 to 2014, an estimated maternal mortality rate that is unmatched in any other state and the rest of the developed world, according to the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

One proposed solution by Healthcare NOW to eliminate prohibitive costs is a not-for-profit, single-payer financial system that would save $400 billion annually by streamlining administration. Physicians for a National Health Program (PNHP) theorizes that this will expand financial coverage to all Americans and remove financial barriers by capping ballooning administrative costs; and restore autonomy to patient to choose their medical facilities.

The plan also expands financial coverage for all medically necessary services as well as controlling costs through global budgets for hospitals, negotiated fees with physicians and bulk purchasing of pharmaceuticals. This ends investor-ownership of healthcare delivery facilities.

The proposed plan will also save paperwork for potential patients and will pay for itself by combining current sources of government health spending into a single fund. Modest new taxes would be fully offset by reductions in premiums and out-of-pocket spending.

“[PNHP] Has introduced a bill HR676 every year since 2003, creating a Medicare for all system similar to Canada,” said Dr. Byron Tucker, MD, and PNHP advocate. “I think if we passed a Medicare for all, it would incorporate all legislatures. Once approved, they are in the game, they are likely to improve it because it is there for all Americans.”

Medicare, Canada’s healthcare system is publicly funded. Instead of having a single national plan, they carry 13 provincial and territorial health care insurance plans. Under this system, Canadians have reasonable access to necessary hospital and physician services without paying out-of-pocket.

The provincial and territorial governments are responsible for the management, organization and delivery of health care services for their residents. The federal government in Canada is responsible for setting and administering national standards for the health care system through the Canada Healthcare act as well as providing other health related functions.

Joan Cunningham, who is a Canadian citizen but has lived in San Antonio for over 30 years, recalls having to take her father to the hospital on various occasions for cancer treatment and hip replacements. Her father’s bill throughout his various hospital stays equaled to four dollars, for the rental of a TV.

“I have no faith that the politicians, if dominated by Republicans, will make [healthcare] a priority,” said Cunningham. “I think for there to be an outcry, people will demand changes in the paradigm and will change the conversation. The [American] health care system doesn’t promote longevity, health or lower maternal mortality.”

Amid the flurry of proposals primarily by Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Speaker Representative Paul Ryan (R-WI), there are tensions between Republican leadership and the White House, with lack of a formal bill up for a vote in the Senate. With earlier versions of the AHCA being rejected by an estimated 20 Republicans, its back to the drawing board to either draft a new bill or reach across the aisle to create a bipartisan alternative.