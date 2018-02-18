Hall Of Fame Noms all have deep S.A connections, induction to be announced at Alamodome

The 2018 Basketball Hall of Fame Finalists were announced on Saturday afternoon, and 13 players, coaches and referees are eligible to be inducted at the NCAA Final Four in San Antonio, Texas next month. The nominees include coach Ray Allen, Maurice Cheeks, coach Charles “Lefty” Driesell, referee Hugh Evans, Grant Hill, Jason Kidd, coach Kim Mulkey, Steve Nash, Katie Smith, Tina Thompson, coach Rudy Tomjanovich, Chris Webber, and the Wayland Baptist University women’s team. Cheeks is the only player who played for San Antonio — competing for the Spurs from 1989-90 — but all have history with the Alamo City:

Ray Allen: His name is guaranteed to make Spurs fans cringe. Who can forget the 2013 championship with the San Antonio city all but engraved at the base of the Larry O’Brien trophy. Suddenly, a last second heave by Allen notched the score, where the Spurs fell in overtime and were vanquished in the following game seven. A heartbreaker from behind the arc, Allen has two titles to his name, landed on an All-Star roster a dozen times and boasts the highest 3pm marker of all time. No one in the Alamo City wants Allen in the H-O-F.

Maurice Cheeks: The masterful defender got his championship in 1983 with the Philadelphia 76ers. Since 1978, Cheeks has been involved in the Association as either a player or a coach, including a brief stint with the Spurs at the tail-end of his career. After his 15th season, Cheeks retired fifth on the NBA all-time list for both assists (7,392) and steals (2,310).

Coach Charles “Lefty” Driesell: The now retired 86-year old was inducted in the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007. Coach Driesell is the only frontman in NCAA history to win 100 games at four different universities, garnering conference Coach of the Year honors at each destination. One of his proteges is coach John Lucas II, who lead the Spurs to two consecutive playoff appearances from 1992-94.

Referee Hugh Evans: An official since 1972, Evans blew the whistle for 28-years before hanging it up after nearly 2,000 games. In an interview with USA Today, he called the Spurs’ 1976-77 merger team the most entertaining unit he had ever seen. “They had George Gervin and Artis Gilmore and James Silas, and they could score and get up and down the floor.”

Grant Hill: There was a time when Tim Duncan pondered leaving the Spurs for the greener pastures of a superteam. The location: the Orlando Magic to play alongside Grant Hill and Tracy McGrady. Allegedly, former head coach Doc Rivers made a comment that no wives were allowed on the team plane. The comment didn’t stick well with Duncan and he decided to stay put. It worked out for him; not so much for Grant Hill’s professional championship aspirations. Pre-injury Hill was a Sprite guzzling basketball machine, visiting the All-Star game seven times and winning two titles with Duke. In 2010, now a member of the Phoenix Suns, Hill advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals, making him the first NBA player in history to win his first playoff series after 15 years in the league.

Jason Kidd: Kidd was always one of the most dominant point guards in the NBA, but in an alternate basketball universe, he was going to be a Spur. In 2003, after San Antonio dismantled the New Jersey Nets in the Finals, Kidd made a verbal commitment to coach Popovich that he would join the ranks of the silver-and-black. Instead, Kidd got cold feet on the flight home and remained with the Nets. In the meantime, San Antonio won titles in 2005 and 2007 before the veteran point guard called it quits in 2013. A title winner with the Dallas Mavericks during his twilight years as a professional athlete, Kidd is the only player with 15,000 points, 10,000 assists and 7,000 rebounds. His high assists tally ranks second all-time.

Coach Kim Mulkey: Last we saw coach Mulkey, her Baylor Lady Bears advanced to the Final Four in San Antonio a decade ago, before losing to eventual NCAA Champion Connecticut Huskies. Coach Mulkey has guided Baylor to 17 postseason appearances, and two NCAA National Championships (2005, 2012).

Steve Nash: Another incredible point guard, Nash was a constant thorn in the Spurs side throughout the brunt of the 2000s. After being drafted by Phoenix, the Johannesburg native was shipped to the Mavericks, where he lost in the playoffs twice against San Antonio. Returning to Phoenix, Nash was bludgeoned by San Antonio three times in four years, before finally overtaking the Alamo City in 2010. Nash didn’t have the last laugh against the Spurs; he lost again against Pop and Co. in his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. A two-time MVP, Nash is third in all-time assists and holds the NBA record for highest free throw percentage (.904).

Katie Smith: The WNBA Finals MVP (2008) and two-time WNBA championship was recently named the head coach of New York Liberty, taking over for coach Bill Laimbeer, who reportedly be named GM of the San Antonio Stars after the franchise is relocated to Las Vegas. The three time gold medalist nabbed her MVP honors against the SA Silver Stars a decade ago. She is the first Ohio State female athlete to have her number retired at her alma mater.

Tina Thompson: Thompson became the WNBA’s scoring leader, earning the accomplishment in a loss to the San Antonio Silver Stars in which she was accountable for 23 points. Thompson was a member of the Houston Comets dynasty that claimed four consecutive titles from 1997-2000. A nine-time All-Star, she is widely considered as one of the greatest female ballers in history.

Coach Rudy Tomjanovich: Houston Rockets coach Tomjanovich bested the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals on his way to his second consecutive championship in the 1994-95 season. Coach Tomjanovich is one of three NBA coaches to win a championship and an Olympic gold medal.

Chris Webber: C-Webb briefly flirted with the idea of coming to the Spurs in 2001, but instead resigned with the Sacramento Kings. The power forward revolutionized the game as a member of Michigan’s Fab Five and was a five time NBA All-Star. His number currently hangs from the rafters of Golden 1 Center.

Wayland Baptist University Women’s Team: Since 1947, Wayland Baptist University in Plainview has housed athletes from San Antonio and all over Texas. The women’s team won 131 consecutive games from 1953-58 and earned 10 AAU National Championships overall.