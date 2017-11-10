H-E-B assists in Sutherland Springs, urges community donations

For H-E-B, their motto of “Helping Here” took on a new meaning in the wake of the Sutherland Springs tragedy.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, 30 miles east of San Antonio. According to reports, there were 26 fatalities and 20 more injured.

H-E-B donated $150,000 and launched a statewide checkstand donation campaign to support the families affected by the tragedy in Sutherland Springs.

H-E-B and Central Market stores across Texas, launched the donation effort, giving customers the opportunity to support the victims and their families by making monetary donations at the register for $1, $3, $5, $50 or $100. The campaign will directly benefit the victims and their families.

“H-E-B is committed to providing assistance during times of crisis. Our hearts reach out to all at this tragic, painful time,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B group vice president of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. “It is our hope that H-E-B’s donations, along with our loyal customers’ support, will help our neighbors in Sutherland Springs. This is a difficult situation for many as they grieve and face unimaginable loss.”

The H-E-B stores will work with the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs to respond to those impacted by the violence. Additionally, H-E-B stores in Floresville and La Vernia are providing food and supplies to community support centers and local schools.

Additional organizations are also raising funds and need resources to help those in need. Some ways individuals can help include the University Health System needs blood supplies in the San Antonio area, as they are critically low. University Health System is asking for donations of all blood types.

The donation station is located 4502 Medical Drive at Rio Tower on the third floor, Elevator D, open Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call (210) 358-2812.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center (STBTC) has provided more than 200 units of blood to hospitals in South Texas treating Sunday’s shooting victims in Sutherland Springs as of Monday. Anyone with O-positive or O-negative blood is asked to donate, as supplies are low and STBTC also is asking for community members to donate platelets.

People can donate at any of the seven South Texas Blood & Tissue Center donor rooms or at mobile blood drives. They also can donate at SAMMC and at University Hospital.

Members of the community can schedule a blood donation by going to SouthTexasBlood.org or calling 210-731-5590. Information also is available on our Facebook page at Connect For Life.

All donors will need to have a photo ID. Anyone who is 16 years old and weighs at least 120 pounds (with parental consent form), or 17 years old and weighs at least 110 pounds and is in good general health may donate blood.

On their Facebook page, the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs is accepting donations through PayPal. Visit www.facebook.com/firstbaptistchurchsutherlandsprings/ for more information.

Mercury One, is a nonprofit Humanitarian Aid and Education organization focused on restoring the human spirit. Mercury One’s initiatives include providing programs to individuals to advance the skills, knowledge and attitudes necessary for communities to help themselves as well as assisting our nation’s veterans, providing aid to those in crisis, and rebuilding and restoring the lives of Christians and other persecuted religious minorities in the Middle East.

Visit www.mercuryone.org for more details.

Individual families directly affected by the tragedy have taken it upon themselves to raise funds for family expenses. These individuals include Rocky and Sarah Slavin-Holcombe at https://www.gofundme.com/slavinholcombe-support and the Joann Ward family at https://www.gofundme.com/JOANNWARD.