Grayce Ln Fashion opens doors to couture scene

What started out as a dream for Karen Cuellar-Schmelzer finally turned into a reality with the recent grand opening of her couture boutique in Alamo Heights.

Grayce Ln Fashion, located at 7959 Broadway St. Ste. 200, is the premier specialty shop in San Antonio for women offering chic designer looks for rent or purchase for the city’s growing fashion scene. Once you walk in, you will find bold colors including red or sequins dresses inspired by some of the most decadent fashion eras.

That was the intention for Cuellar-Schmelzer, who pays attention to every detail of each dress that enters her boutique. She also wanted to take in the modern day woman to be comfortable and confident in her own skin to whatever event she was attending.

“We get invited to a ball and the first thing we say is that I don’t want to be too dressy, not too much bling, not too much sequins. I want to be safe,” said Cuellar-Schmelzer. “My goal is to get women outside their comfort zone. Hopefully this builds confidence in women so that they can be secure in their ability to stretch themselves a little bit as far as fashion is concerned.”

With 17 years experience at Rackspace under her belt, she wants each experience to feel like they are walking into their “dream closet,” and to see an event as if it were their runway. The confidence that Cuellar-Schmelzer cultivates for her clients highlight the couture scene rising in San Antonio.

Tony Harris took the reigns as San Antonio Fashion Week creator in 2012 to showcase what the city offered regarding high fashion. The week long schedule of events was launched to showcase the Alamo City’s most talented designers and international brand houses, displaying their latest collections in a runway show or fashion exhibit.

This year’s fashion week will take place on March 25-31 at various locations around downtown San Antonio.

“The fashion scene in San Antonio is one that is so very exciting and so great,” continued Cuellar-Schmelzer. “So being able to supplement that with higher end fashion is exciting for us and for the city.”

The City’s Economic Development Department recently released the Small Business Office Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2017, showing $246 million or 49 percent of City contract dollars were paid to local small, minority and women-owned businesses (S/M/WBEs).

The rate represents the largest spent by the city on S/M/WBEs since the establishment of the Small Business Economic Development Advocacy Program (SBEDA) in 1992. A disparity study found that only 10 percent of city contract dollars were paid to S/M/WBEs.

When comparing the results of the SBEDA program between 2011 and 2017, significant progress has been made, especially for those businesses who are minority and women-owned (M/WBE). Overall, the city’s percent of dollars paid to M/WBEs has increased from 13 percent in 2011 to 37 percent in 2017.

“This latest annual report demonstrates the significant progress the SBEDA program has made to ensure all groups receive fair and equal access to city contracts,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “Last year, more than 500 local small, minority, and women-owned businesses participated in city contracts, which resulted in the greatest level of utilization recorded by [San Antonio].”

With the support from the local fashion industry and the City of San Antonio, Cuellar-Schmelzer hopes her store will also give inspiration to others who are looking to open their own business. Although there may be trials, she encourages to push forward.

“There’s going be obstacles, but you have to make decisions, goals and work towards them. Don’t let anything get in your way, even when you feel discouraged. This for me has been a dream for many years. I made a decision early last year in 2017 that I was going to do this,” Cuellar-Schmelzer said.

Grayce Ln Fashion is opened Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.grayceln.com.