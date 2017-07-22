Frontier Airlines unveils nonstop routes to S.A.

San Antonio International Airport (SAIA) recently announced the launch of new non-stop routes to and from San Antonio by Frontier Airlines.

The six markets include Cincinnati, New Orleans, Orlando, Phoenix, San Diego and San Jose, California. Beginning in October, year round service will be offered to New Orleans, Phoenix and San Diego. Seasonal service will be offered in the spring to Cincinnati, Orlando and San Jose.

Frontier launched its first flights from San Antonio in May of last year to four markets with direct flights to Philadelphia, Atlanta, Denver and Las Vegas after pulling out of the city in 2012. These new flights will give San Antonio the opportunity to enhance economic viability, tourism and business.

“Like San Antonio, San Jose is home to complimentary industries such as IT, cybersecurity and bioscience; and nonstop service to Silicon Valley will expands our city’s tech and security industries,” said Mayor Nirenberg. “This is also an opportunity now to build on the traffic that has seen nearly 30,000 passengers fly between San Antonio and Cincinnati area each year.”

SAIA has a record volume for passenger traffic at 3.5 million during the first five months of this year. That represents a four percent increase from last year. Although the city is currently increasing their nonstop flights, Austin still acts the nearest major hub to the Alamo City.

San Antonio currently has 38 nonstop hubs, while Austin is at 67. In the 2016 Airport Affordability Report, San Antonio ranks at number 56 at the cost of an average ticket of $332, while Austin ranks 33 with tickets costing an average of $295.

“Austin is a different market with a different demographic and we all understand that,” said Russ Handy, Aviation Director for the City of San Antonio. “We examined that very clearly the amount of ‘leakage,’ where members of our community drive to Austin for a flight. This is measurable data and we are focusing on why that is happening.”

SAIA for its part has continually added more nonstop flights in recent years. In May, Air Canada launched daily nonstop air service between San Antonio and Toronto.

In June, this month-to month growth marks the tenth straight month of growth, as well as eleven of the past twelve months. International capacity increased by 8.5 percent and more than 19,000,000 pounds of air cargo moved through SAT in April, an increase of 1.7 percent.

“As we continue to see growth in all areas, we expect the additions of Air Canada’s daily nonstop service and the flights to Mexico City, Guadalajara and Cancun to assist with the continued growth,” said Handy.

Tickets will go on sale immediately for flights to New Orleans, Phoenix and San Diego while tickets to Cincinnati, Orlando and San Jose will not be available until October. For more information, visit www.flyfrontier.com.